ZeroWasteStore Launches The World's First Sustainable Shopping App

"Our vision at ZeroWasteStore is to make sustainable shopping the most convenient way to shop, the launch of the ZeroWasteStore mobile app will bring us closer to that reality," says JJ Follano, Co-Founder at ZeroWasteStore. "We are a marketplace as much as we are an advocacy platform to rethink the way we consume. This app will allow us to expand our community, and create a larger sphere of impact as we collectively tackle the climate crisis."

ZeroWasteStore's ethos is centered around making small sustainable changes to create a large positive impact. With 73% of their marketplace consumers shopping on mobile, co-founders JJ Follano and Sarah Cieslinski set out to create an easy-to-use mobile application to serve those customers better. This new app will allow consumers globally to shop sustainably straight from their mobile device, and discover new environment-centric brands on the ZeroWasteStore platform. Examples of their current fan-favorite partners include Stasher, No Tox Life, Elate Cosmetics, and Suds & Co.

Features and benefits of the ZeroWasteStore app include:

All orders are packaged completely zero waste, containing materials that are backyard compostable, recyclable, and all orders are carbon neutral.

Instantly access your account from the palm of your hand to track your past orders, gift registries, and wish lists.

1% of all sales go back to our planet.

Take advantage of app-only special offers and discounts, including their launch offer of 15% off your initial in-app purchase for the first 1000 users.

The app launches as the COP26 summit wraps up and consumers head into the biggest shopping season of the year. The ZeroWasteStore's founders hope that their app will empower shoppers to take climate action with their wallets this holiday season by shopping from the over 200 sustainable-vetted brands on their app. It is available now for free on the App Store and Google Play .

