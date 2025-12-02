Zerve, the Agentic Data Workspace, Launches Its Notebook

New Notebook Experience Revolutionizes Data Work by Blending Familiar Workflows with Agentic Intelligence

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerve , the agentic data workspace, today announced the launch of the Zerve Notebook, a major expansion of its platform that brings a familiar notebook interface into a fully agentic, collaborative, and production-ready environment. Designed for users at every skill level, from beginners to PhDs, the Zerve Notebook redefines how people explore data, build models, and ship real systems.

The Zerve Notebook lowers the barrier to sophisticated data analysis to near zero, combining the intuitive feel of a traditional notebook with the intelligence of the Zerve Agent, the stability of Zerve's DAG-based architecture, and built-in paths to deployment. Together, they create a faster, more reliable, and deeply collaborative way to work with data.

The Next Chapter for Data Work

Notebooks became - and stayed - popular, because they make data exploration simple: try an idea, see results instantly, and follow a clear path of reasoning. But as data work has evolved, traditional notebooks have not kept pace. Local environments break. Hidden global state leads to inconsistent outputs. Collaboration requires passing files. Taking an idea into production often means starting over. And today coding without an AI agent is like driving without power steering; it's possible, just not nearly as fun or efficient.

Zerve solves these problems at the root. The Zerve Notebook sits on a stable, reproducible execution model and a shared project state, enabling human-agent collaboration, real-time teamwork, and smooth transitions from exploration to production.

Key Zerve Notebook Features and Capabilities

An Agent That Builds Along With You

The Zerve Agent works directly inside the Notebook, planning, reasoning, and writing most of the code while the user stays in control. It understands the full context of the notebook, code, outputs, and intent, and proposes next steps before executing.

Users can write code themselves or let the agent take the lead. Inline outputs give instant feedback, and the entire environment remains stable thanks to Zerve's reproducible cell-by-cell execution model.

Collaboration Without Friction

Multiple people and agents can work in the same Notebook simultaneously. A shared project state eliminates version conflicts, and users can connect to GitHub or Bitbucket to review and restore changes as needed.

Parallel Execution and Faster Insights

Cells run in parallel using isolated cloud kernels that remain aligned with the project state. Long sequential runs disappear, making exploration and testing dramatically faster.

Visibility at Every Step

Each cell clearly shows inputs and outputs, making debugging immediate and keeping the entire workflow transparent.

Full Data Project Awareness

Every Notebook maps to a real execution graph. Users can follow along in both the Notebook and the Zerve Canvas (DAG) view, with both staying perfectly in sync. Large projects remain understandable and maintainable.

One Click From Exploration to Deployment

Without rewriting anything, users can:

Publish an app or API directly from a Notebook

Schedule Notebooks to run automatically on a cadence

This makes Zerve suitable for churn prediction, reporting, analytics, visualizations, and to create internal tools, bringing real operational value into a single environment.

Why It Matters

"The Zerve Notebook represents the future of data work," said Phily Hayes, CEO and co-founder of Zerve. "It's a familiar interface, and as more types of people begin to do meaningful data work, we see it as the most intuitive way to engage with an agent that can guide, plan, and execute the work. It creates a stable environment where exploration, collaboration, and deployment all happen together."

Try the Zerve Notebook

The Zerve Notebook is available today. Users can try it for free and experience how ideas move from exploration to production-grade systems faster than ever. Try Zerve Now

About Zerve

Zerve is passionate about eliminating the barriers preventing people from doing data work. Zerve has created an agentic data workspace for people at every data skill level to analyze data, create insights, build models, and ship real systems. It is used today by thousands of people globally, bringing value to people in companies such as Airbus, Cox, IBM, and QVC. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. Learn more at https://www.zerve.ai/.

SOURCE Zerve