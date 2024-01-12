"ZESPRI and PAGODA Activity Room" 2023 Public CSR Visiting Rounded Off

HONG KONG , Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec 20th, ZESPRI and PAGODA, in collaboration with The Amity Foundation, carried out "ZESPRI and PAGODA Activity Room" 2023 Public CSR Visiting to Shifo Primary School in Yilong County, Nanchong City, Sichuan Province, following two visits of the three parties as of 2021.

Launched on August 11, 2021, the "ZESPRI and PAGODA Activity Room" public welfare project is intended to create multi-functional activity rooms, integrating reading, music and science popularization, in rural schools with underdeveloped educational facilities. The project, contributing to the combination of subject education and quality-oriented education, makes up the deficits of rural schools in infrastructure building and access to educational resources and helps kids broaden their horizons and improve their cognitive skills. In the past two years, ZESPRI and PAGODA have jointly supported the donation of 16 primary schools and 16 multifunctional classrooms in 6 counties of Liangshan and Nanchong cities in Sichuan, serving over 11,346 rural teachers and students. A total of RMB 1 million has been raised for this CSR project.

At the donation ceremony, as part of this public CSR visit, Lu Tao, VP of Sales at ZESPRI China, and Zhu Qidong, Senior VP of PAGODA, expressed the grim determination of the two companies to devote to public welfare undertakings while entertaining respect for educational workers and hopes for students in their speeches. Mr. Lu said, "I wish the 'ZESPRI and PAGODA Activity Room' could give kids a window into a broader world and wider picture of life."

In addition, ZESPRI and PAGODA donated gift bags packing ZESPRI kiwis and PAGODA derivatives to all teachers and students in Shifo Primary School, delivered warm to kids this winter.

During this visit, ZESPRI and PAGODA's crafted kites and pigments were also firm favorites with kids. In the interactive class, PAGODA's volunteer, Ms. Zhang, briefed students on China's time-honored kite culture and history and outlined how to depict an assortment of patterns. Using brushes, kids portrayed the desired future and happy life in kites at discretion. While painting, kids shared their views, making the classroom buzzy and vibrant. Upon painting, kids flew these kites that embodied expectation in the crystal blue sky. Kites are soaring and hovering in the air, and so are wishes.

Mr. Zhu added, "The third phase of 'ZESPRI and PAGODA Activity Room' goes as scheduled, which is inextricably attributable to more than 79 million PAGODA consumers. Earlier in August and September 2023, ZESPRI and PAGODA jointly staged the third charity bazaar for kids in mountainous regions across nearly 6,000 outlets nationwide. Under the slogan of "1 ZESPRI kiwi sold = RMB 0.1 donation", the event raised RMB 436,700 from selling 4,366,880 ZESPRI kiwis. The eventual contribution of RMB 500,000 was allotted for the multi-functional classroom construction in the "ZESPRI and PAGODA Activity Room" public welfare project. The success of the event is credited to the support of our consumers, who help more rural kids go beyond the bounds of possibilities."

In addition to the CSR project, ZESPRI and PAGODA are also engaging in cooperation of carbon neutrality to promote sustainability, such as eco-friendly product packaging and the conclusion of a Strategic Agreement on Sustainable Development, with a view to advancing environmental protection and sustainable operation together. Looking ahead, both parties will proceed with synergy to fulfill social responsibility while ensuring business growth and contributing to the sustainability of industry, society and nature.

