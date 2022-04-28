Zest AI Announces Partnership with Nebraska and Kentucky Credit Union Leagues

Credit unions using Zest software achieving five-fold increases in instant-decisioning rates

More inclusive loan approvals draw on deep insights from credit reports and loan histories in markets served

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zest AI announced a partnership today with the Kentucky Credit Union League and the Nebraska Credit Union League to bring Zest's industry-leading AI lending software to members across both states.

Chosen as CUNA Strategic Services' exclusive alliance provider in 2021, Zest AI facilitates models that use thousands of data points and better math than traditional national models. This approach safely approves more members overlooked by legacy scoring, achieving 25% to 30% higher approvals with no added risk.

"Transparent AI-driven lending technologies permit fairer, more accurate and compliant lending activity, all of which will have a significant impact across Nebraska and Kentucky," says Jose Valentin, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Zest AI. "Bringing these tools to members across these leagues will enrich lives by expanding fair access to more affordable credit."

"Zest has proven success in delivering value, and this partnership represents an opportunity to both do well and do good at the same time – a win-win for both consumers and credit unions alike," says Scott Sullivan, President of the Nebraska Credit Union League.

"We're continually working to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to promoting and empowering inclusive access, while ensuring our members have access to high-quality products and services that meet their needs," says Debbie Painter, President of the Kentucky Credit Union League. "Joining forces with Zest AI achieves exactly that."

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Since 2009, it has made fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog.

About Nebraska Credit Union League

The Nebraska Credit Union League is the state's sole credit union advocacy organization, representing approximately 96 percent of Nebraska credit unions and their 547,000 members. Visit www.nebrcul.org for additional information.

About the Kentucky Credit Union League

The Kentucky Credit Union League is an association of credit unions operating in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. It is a non-profit corporation owned and controlled by member credit unions through their elected representatives and is solely supported by the dues of its member credit unions. For more information about the Kentucky Credit Union League, visit www.kycul.org .

About CUNA Strategic Services

CUNA Strategic Services develops strategic alliance relationships to bring credit unions innovative solutions that will drive membership growth and operational excellence at an attractive price. The company is majority-owned by Credit Union National Association and state Leagues. For more information, visit www.cunastrategicservices.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zest AI