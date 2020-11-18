Zest AI Joins Forces With Freddie Mac To Help Make Homeownership Possible For More Americans

"Zest AI allows us to do our machine-learning modeling work more efficiently and with less operational risk." Tweet this

"Freddie Mac is always evaluating technology solutions that meet our high standards and support our continued commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities responsibly, especially among first-time homebuyers, communities of color, and those living in underserved markets," said Michael Bradley, Freddie Mac's Senior Vice President of Modeling, Econometrics, Data Science and Analytics for its Single-Family Business. "Zest allows us to do our machine-learning modeling work more efficiently and with less operational risk," added Bradley.

"Freddie Mac and Zest share the goal of making economic opportunity possible for more people. With Zest software, Freddie's already best-in-class modeling and fair lending teams will have the latest tools to help provide more borrowers access to homeownership," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI.

About Zest AI

Zest AI makes the power of machine learning safe to use in credit underwriting. Lenders using Zest AI software make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 with the mission of making fair and transparent credit available to everyone. Learn more at Zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter @Zest_AI or our Insights blog.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes homes possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac , and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

