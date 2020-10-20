Zest AI Secures Investment From Insight Partners To Accelerate Adoption Of Fairer And More Transparent Credit Underwriting Software Across Enterprise-Grade Lending Operations

"It's not every day you get to use proven technology to directly impact the economic opportunity gap in the U.S." Tweet this

The Insight investment will also strengthen Zest's fair lending software, the emerging gold standard in the industry for de-biasing any underwriting model to safely approve more deserving borrowers of color. Most lenders think of model fairness as a trade-off with performance. No longer. Using Zest's fair lending software, one lender was able to shrink the disparity in approval rates between white applicants and applicants of color by 30%, on average, with no increase in portfolio risk. An auto lender was able to approve thousands of more borrowers for no more than the cost of a cup of coffee per loan.

"The Zest team has deep domain expertise in both lending and explainable AI and this has led to strong product-market fit; however, what has really excited us is the opportunity to tilt the lending landscape toward equity and inclusion," says Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "It's not every day you get to use proven technology to directly impact the economic opportunity gap in the U.S." Insight MD Lonne Jaffe will be joining the Zest board with Jon Rosenbaum joining as a board observer. Other current Zest investors include Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Capital, and Upfront Ventures.

"We're thrilled to have the Insight team on our side and their timing couldn't be better," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "Our customers want to spread economic opportunity more widely, but they've lacked the tools to make it easy to do the right thing. With Insight on the team, we have the resources and commitment to bring the power of ML and new standards in fairness to every financial institution in the world."

Zest represents another addition to Insight's already strong enterprise B2B fintech portfolio, which includes firms such as nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), PrecisionLender (acquired by Q2), Fenergo, Tink, and others.

About Zest AI

Zest AI makes the power of machine learning safe to use in credit underwriting. Lenders using Zest AI software make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 with the mission of making fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now one of the fastest-growing fintech software companies. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners .

SOURCE Zest AI

Related Links

https://zest.ai

