Zest Maps Launches AI App That Captures Your Personal Taste to Find the Perfect Restaurant

By analyzing dining history, social signals, and trusted reviews, Zest Maps delivers personalized restaurant recommendations anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zest Maps today announced the public launch of its AI-powered food discovery app, transforming a user's real dining history into a personalized food map that delivers highly tailored restaurant recommendations worldwide. The company is backed by lead investors Alexis Ohanian of Seven Seven Six and Steve Jang of Kindred Ventures.

By combining real dining activity with insights from platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and trusted reviews, Zest helps users quickly find restaurants they'll love while discovering spots favored by friends, tastemakers, and influencers.

Zest turns dining history into a dynamic AI-powered map. By optionally and securely linking a debit or credit card, the app captures real dining activity automatically, eliminating manual tracking. It aggregates this data to build a continuously evolving taste profile, analyzing patterns like cuisine preferences, ambience, timing, vibe, and price-point to deliver recommendations suited to each moment and location.

To generate these insights, Zest blends multiple signals, including dining behavior, social content, community discussions, editorial sources, and review platforms. This approach enables a deeper understanding of individual taste, resulting in recommendations that feel genuinely personal and relevant wherever users go.

"Our vision has always been to rethink how people discover food," said Mario Gomez-Hall, CEO and co-founder of Zest. "Instead of relying on generic ratings or endless scrolling, we built a platform that understands your taste, learns from real dining behavior, and helps you discover restaurants you'll truly enjoy."

Beyond personalization, Zest includes a social layer where users can follow friends and explore their favorite spots across cities. Influencers and writers can share curated lists, while a live feed highlights where friends are dining, what they're rating, and places they're saving. Users can also view friends' favorites directly on their map and identify popular spots visited by multiple people in their network.

Zest is now available for download on IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/zest-maps/id6736713495

About Zest Maps:

Zest Maps is an AI-powered food discovery platform that maps dining history to deliver personalized restaurant recommendations. By combining real dining data with social signals, reviews, and community insights, Zest helps users rediscover favorites, uncover hidden gems, and connect through food. Visit https://www.zestmaps.com/ to learn more.

SOURCE Zest Maps