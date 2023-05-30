Zesty and skyPurple Cloud Team Up To Save Enterprises Up To 44% On AWS Cloud Infrastructure Costs

Within the first month of the partnership, skyPurple Cloud customers were saving thousands of dollars on Amazon EC2 On-Demand costs with Zesty's dynamic cloud infrastructure solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a pioneer in dynamic cloud infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has partnered with skyPurple Cloud , the public cloud operations specialists for enterprises. With Zesty, skyPurple Cloud's customers have already reduced their average monthly EC2 Linux On-Demand costs by 44% on AWS.

While cloud spend continues to increase, growth has reportedly slowed as companies remain cautious during economic uncertainty. In order to reduce cloud costs, many organizations depend on developers to constantly monitor and manage EC2 resources and cloud spend manually rather than overprovision and commit to a long-term discount plan.

skyPurple Cloud empowers businesses with support solutions for public cloud implementation. As part of its tailor-made approach, skyPurple Cloud customers employ Zesty's technology to optimally scale and automate cloud operations to drive sustainable growth and cut costs. Within the first month of implementation, skyPurple Cloud customers noticed a significant increase in service quotas for Amazon EC2 instances and saved developers considerable time and money by automatically handling quota requests on customers' behalf.

"Particularly during such a challenging time for so many, skyPurple Cloud understands how crucial it is for businesses to maintain performance and reduce costs," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and co-founder of Zesty. "Companies are no longer able to ignore overspending and settle for suboptimal rates for their cloud resources. EC2 instances quickly become very expensive to run and companies must ensure that more of their workloads are covered by discount programs that will dramatically push down this cost premium. We're thrilled that skyPurple Cloud is helping its customers to stay cost-efficient by implementing Zesty."

"skyPurple Cloud plays a key role on the path to achieve cloud optimisation in the UK market," said Lucia Meyassed, Global Partner Manager Team Lead at Zesty. "We're excited to see its customers already saving a great deal in the cloud with Zesty and look forward to enabling even more UK-based organisations to maximize their cloud savings potential."

"At skyPurple Cloud, we know the substantial value automation tools hold for companies when it comes to optimally managing cloud infrastructure and the costs that come with it," said Roy Long, founder of skyPurple Cloud. "Zesty is the gift these companies have been waiting for – delivering cost savings in just a few days and significantly decreasing monthly AWS bills."

Interested in meeting with Zesty and skyPurple at the AWS Summit in London? Find out more here!

About Zesty

Zesty helps organizations to be more adaptable to changing business needs by making their cloud infrastructure more dynamic. With offerings for compute, block storage, and Kubernetes, Zesty automatically scales resources to meet application demands in real-time. This helps DevOps teams to slash cloud costs, maintain perfect app performance, minimize the hassle of managing infra, and fully realize the true flexibility of the cloud.

Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more affordable and accessible. With three offices in San Mateo, Tel Aviv, and Kiev, Zesty is supporting thousands of organizations to get maximum value out of their cloud infrastructure.

About skyPurple Cloud

skyPurple Cloud provides bespoke cloud solutions to overcome challenges in customer public cloud implementations, helping to secure, optimize, and automate cloud operations, whilst driving sustainable growth. Having cloud experts adept at handling intricate cloud architectures, including those involving machine learning and serverless technologies, the team at skyPurple Cloud is proficient in cloud security posture management, cost optimization, mature FinOps practices, and automated deployment tools.

Founded in 2017 by veteran IT infrastructure experts from within the pharmaceutical industry, the company appreciates the data security requirements for customer SPII, the many pitfalls of meeting compliance regulations and the pressure to provide cost effective cloud solutions.

skyPurple Cloud is dedicated to customer success and stands by its commitment to deliver exceptional service in the cloud.

Media Contact

Kate Schoenstadt

[email protected]

IL: +972(0)-54-7776684

SOURCE Zesty