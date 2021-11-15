Zesty Raises $35 Million Series A to Simplify Cloud Management with AI-Driven Automation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a provider of AI-driven cloud management technologies for real-time optimization, today announced a $35 million Series A funding round led by Next47. Joining the round as new investors are Sapphire Ventures and Samsung Next, with participation from returning investor S-Capital. Zesty has now raised $42 million in total since its founding in 2019.

As businesses become increasingly reliant on the cloud, the dynamic nature of cloud infrastructure and the difficulty of accurately predicting future cloud requirements has strained countless organizations and their DevOps teams both financially and operationally. Zesty's AI-driven auto-scaling technology eliminates the tradeoff between cloud performance and cost-efficiency, freeing engineers from time-consuming cloud management tasks, and guaranteeing stability and performance while slashing costs. Zesty's solutions autonomously adapt cloud resources to increase operational efficiencies, helping transform DevOps' relationship with the cloud by removing the ongoing burden of optimization and freeing them to do what they do best.

"No one wants to have to babysit the cloud, yet cloud resource management has become a huge burden on DevOps teams, who, given the choice between stability, performance, and cost-efficiency, almost always prioritize stability and performance – to the chagrin of the financial department," said Alexey Baikov, CTO and co-founder of Zesty. "Our automation eliminates this choice, enabling teams to auto-scale infrastructure without any planning, calculating, or manual adjustments. The promise that AI holds for multi-cloud management is enormous, and we've barely scratched the surface of what is possible."

Zesty provides disk management and auto-scaling that shrinks and expands storage volumes according to real-time application needs. This eliminates the need for overprovisioning and reduces storage costs by up to 70%, all while preventing the risks of service degradation and system failure. As a result, engineers no longer need to make constant capacity adjustments. Zesty also empowers companies to take advantage of the cost-saving potential of AWS Reserved Instances by automating the purchasing and selling of Reserved Instances and adjusting EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) commitments in real-time. This leads to average savings of 50% from On-Demand Instance prices and saves countless engineering hours previously spent calculating, predicting, and purchasing these commitments.

"Our tremendous growth and the demand for an autonomous cloud management solution speaks volumes about the utilization challenges companies face," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and co-founder of Zesty. "This funding will allow us to grow our team across all departments, further develop our products, and expand our offering in new strategic markets such as the US. We are excited to not only save companies money, but to help ensure business continuity and make cloud anxieties a thing of the past for DevOps teams everywhere."

Designed with DevOps teams in mind, Zesty's solutions are quick and easy to test and implement. With dozens of international companies among its customer base – including WalkMe, Armis, Yotpo, and Wiz – Zesty has increased revenue by over 600% in 2021.

"We are excited to be investing in Zesty, the only platform that accurately and autonomously manages cloud resources," said Moshe Zilberstein at Next47. "Zesty ensures efficient business continuity by leveraging AI to automate mundane and repetitive cloud management tasks. We're working closely with Zesty to expand their reach to leading cloud-native organizations around the world."

Zesty is the world's first AI-driven cloud management technology company that auto-scales cloud resources to fit real-time application needs. As today's cloud environments become increasingly dynamic, Zesty's automation increases cloud efficiency, improves DevOps productivity, and reduces cloud costs with zero human input. As a result, DevOps engineers no longer need to spend time on repetitive and mundane infrastructure management tasks and can enjoy the cloud's flexibility and scalability without worrying about cost or performance concerns. Zesty was founded in 2019 in Tel Aviv and is used by leading organizations such as Armis, Gong, Yotpo, and others.

