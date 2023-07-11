ZestyAI Announces Agreement with Coterie Insurance to Deliver Property Risk and Value Insights

Coterie will use property analytics platform to provide risk insights for underwriting
commercial property insurance across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced an agreement with Coterie Insurance, a partnership-focused Managing General Agent (MGA), leveraging data and technology to provide instant quoting and issuing of small business insurance policies. Coterie will use ZestyAI's property risk analytics platform, Z-PROPERTY™, to provide timely risk insights for business insurance underwriting across the U.S.

Coterie Insurance will use ZestyAI’s property risk analytics platform, Z-PROPERTY™, to provide timely risk insights for business insurance underwriting across the U.S. (CNW Group/ZestyAI)
ZestyAI's Z-PROPERTY platform uses computer vision and machine learning to extract insights from aerial and satellite imagery, among other unique data sources, for over 150 million residential and commercial properties. ZestyAI maintains a database of every property in North America that is constantly updated as changes in property condition, maintenance, and upgrades impact each property's evolving value and risk.

"Like Coterie, ZestyAI is part of the ecosystem revolutionizing commercial insurance," said Paul Bessire, Chief Data Officer at Coterie Insurance. "By providing property data, we expect ZestyAI will help Coterie understand both attritional and catastrophic risk impacting commercial data."

"Coterie Insurance has zeroed in on what businesses are looking for: speed, service, and simplicity," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "We're excited to partner with them to provide our unique property insights and enable them to provide their clients with a fast, transparent, and accurate underwriting process."

Coterie Insurance will use Z-PROPERTY's precision scoring on factors such as roof condition and complexity, debris, vegetation overhang and many more to make better underwriting decisions. With Z-PROPERTY's strong coverage and accuracy, Coterie Insurance can make faster decisions, reduce the frequency and cost of manual inspections and drive down loss ratios. Z-PROPERTY seamlessly integrated into Coterie's existing systems in less than one week.

About Coterie Insurance

Coterie Insurance is revolutionizing small business insurance by enabling instant coverage. By sourcing publicly available data, Coterie's technology employs digital underwriting to enable a transparent and accurate quoting and binding process. Coterie arms agents, brokers, and partners with cutting-edge tools to get small businesses the coverage they need. With the most expansive appetite on the market, Coterie is dedicated to seeing the small businesses of today succeed. 

For more information about Coterie Insurance and the digital transformation of small business insurance, go to https://coterieinsurance.com.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI delivers precise intelligence on every property in North America to insurers and real estate companies. The company uses AI, including computer vision, to build a digital twin for every building across the country, encompassing 200 billion property insights accounting for all details that could impact a property's value and associated risks, including the potential impact of natural disasters. Visit zesty.ai for more information.

