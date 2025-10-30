ZestyAI Expands Agentic AlI Platform Across All P&C Lines

ZORRO Discover™ transforms regulatory data into real-time intelligence, accelerating approvals, reducing adverse selection, and expanding analytical capacity twenty-fold

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI today announced the expansion of ZORRO Discover™ to all property and casualty (P&C) insurance lines. ZORRO Discover analyzes millions of state filings to instantly surface regulatory and market intelligence, giving carriers insights to make faster, more confident decisions.

Carriers using the platform have reduced adverse selection, accelerated regulatory approvals by up to 50%, and expanded analytical capacity more than 20-fold.

The platform now delivers unified visibility across all P&C lines, including Commercial Auto and Property, Personal Auto and Property, Financial and Specialty Lines, Liability and Professional Lines, and Workers' Compensation—covering every major filing type across the United States.

Kumar Dhuvur, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at ZestyAI, said, "Every corner of P&C faces the same challenge: too many filings and too little time. Now, whether it's workers' comp in Texas or commercial auto in California, teams can simply ask ZORRO and get instant, verified insights in real time."

Built on ZestyAI's Agentic AI platform, ZORRO Discover scales decision intelligence, transforming over a decade of insurance filings into one transparent system of insight. Carriers can benchmark competitors, analyze rating trends, and anticipate objections, turning filings from a compliance requirement into a strategic advantage.

By analyzing past objections and outcomes, product, actuarial, and regulatory teams can anticipate regulators' questions and move filings forward. Live monitoring of new submissions keeps organizations current on competitor moves and market shifts, turning a fragmented, manual workflow into a real-time decision system.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the insurance industry. Trusted by Property and Casualty carriers and regulators across the United States, ZestyAI helps insurers make better decisions faster and with greater confidence. The platform unifies property-level data, predictive AI models, and Agentic AI automation to transform how insurers see, price, and manage risk. Through machine learning, computer vision, and regulatory-grade transparency, ZestyAI delivers precision and performance across underwriting, rating, reinsurance, and regulatory workflows. Validated by climate science and historical loss data, ZestyAI's models cover major perils including wildfire, severe convective storm, and non-weather water. From improving pricing accuracy to strengthening reinsurance outcomes, ZestyAI brings trusted AI to every insurance decision—helping the industry operate with speed, accuracy, and resilience.

