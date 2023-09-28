ZestyAI to Integrate IBHS's Fast-Growing FORTIFIED Construction Standard Into Its Predictive Property and Climate Risk Platform

News provided by

ZestyAI

28 Sep, 2023, 08:02 ET

Integrating FORTIFIED program data into ZestyAI's Z-PROPERTY helps insurers identify homes built to the highest standards of resiliency

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence, announced it has integrated the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety's (IBHS) resilient construction standard, FORTIFIED, into Z-PROPERTY™, its AI-powered predictive property and climate risk platform. Z-PROPERTY uses computer vision and machine learning to extract insights from aerial and satellite imagery, among other unique data sources, for over 150 million residential and commercial properties.

Continue Reading
ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence, announced it has integrated the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s (IBHS) resilient construction standard, FORTIFIED, into its AI-powered predictive property and climate risk platform. (CNW Group/ZestyAI)
ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence, announced it has integrated the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s (IBHS) resilient construction standard, FORTIFIED, into its AI-powered predictive property and climate risk platform. (CNW Group/ZestyAI)

The FORTIFIED Home™ standard goes beyond typical building codes to deliver superior performance during severe weather, such as high winds, hailstorms, severe thunderstorms, hurricanes, and even tornadoes. An independent study of FORTIFIED homes following four separate hurricanes showed homeowners were 35 percent less likely to file an insurance claim and suffered 22 percent less damage than owners of traditionally built homes.

Based on more than 20 years of scientific research and real-world testing by IBHS, FORTIFIED is a nationally recognized resilient building method. Interest in FORTIFIED homes has grown rapidly as severe weather continues to ravage communities across the U.S. and, as a result, the number of designated homes has more than doubled in the last three years. 

"FORTIFIED has already helped more than 50,000 families in 26 states better protect their homes from severe weather," said IBHS CEO Roy Wright. "It takes only one storm to cause devastating loss and significantly change the trajectory of people's lives. Strengthening homes and communities with the FORTIFIED program can help reduce the devastating losses caused by Mother Nature."

Customers of Z-PROPERTY can now view FORTIFIED designation information, including the designation level of FORTIFIED Roof, FORTIFIED Home–Silver, or FORTIFIED Home–Gold. In addition to being important information for underwriters, it also helps insurers stay in compliance with the mandatory discounts some states require for mitigation measures that are part of the FORTIFIED Home program. ZestyAI will also leverage FORTIFIED data for further enhancing Z-HAIL and Z-WIND, its industry-leading predictive models for underwriting and rating Severe Convective Storm risk.

"Severe weather and catastrophic events are on the rise, and it is crucial for insurance carriers to be able to accurately assess risk and identify homes built to the highest standards of resiliency," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "Our collaboration with IBHS and the integration of FORTIFIED into Z-PROPERTY gives insurers the necessary tools to reduce losses and continue providing access to high-quality insurance coverage."

The addition of FORTIFIED to Z-PROPERTY is just the latest of many collaborations between ZestyAI and IBHS. Recent collaborations include Wildfire Fuel Management and Risk Mitigation, which looked at the impact of mitigation efforts on wildfire losses, and Small Hail, Big Problems, New Approach, which researched the impact of small hail on roof damage and hail claims. FORTIFIED program data will be made available exclusively to IBHS Member companies using the Z-PROPERTY platform.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses, and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at ibhs.org

About FORTIFIED

FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program, based on decades of research by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), designed to strengthen homes against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI is the leading property and climate risk platform for Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers in North America. The company has revolutionized the world's understanding and management of property and climate perils by combining artificial intelligence with historical losses and cutting-edge data sources. Many leading insurers trust ZestyAI's platform to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. ZestyAI helps insurers make more informed underwriting decisions, rate fairly and accurately, and improve customer experience through actionable risk insights that both property owners and regulators trust.

For more information on how ZestyAI is revolutionizing risk management, visit zesty.ai

SOURCE ZestyAI

Also from this source

Millennial Specialty Insurance (MSI) Expands Partnership with ZestyAI from California to All Western Wildfire States

ZestyAI Among the Top 15 Percent of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies According to Inc. 5000

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.