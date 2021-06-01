Zeta Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering
Jun 01, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta, a leading cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 22,727,272 shares of its Class A common stock comprised of 15,617,272 shares of Class A common stock offered by Zeta and 7,110,000 shares of Class A common stock offered by the selling stockholders. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,409,091 shares of Class A common stock from our selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share. The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ZETA."
Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Barclays will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners will also be co-managers.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by email at [email protected]; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected]; and Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at [email protected].
A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Zeta
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers many of the world's largest consumer brands to acquire, grow and retain their customers at a lower cost than they can achieve without us. The Company's Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated Artificial Intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.
SOURCE Zeta Global
Share this article