Zeta Appoints Neej Gore to Chief Data Officer to Lead Global Data & Analytics

In his new role, Gore will lead the Company's global data and analytics strategy, creating growth for brands by transforming data into actionable business insights, and continue the development of Zeta's large identity graph. He will also be responsible for driving further innovation within Zeta's Opportunity Explorer, a real-time market and consumer data solution that provides companies with the insights needed to thrive in today's digital economy.

"I am thrilled to continue advancing Zeta's Data Cloud, which we have proudly grown to be one of the largest proprietary consumer data assets in the world," said Gore. "Data literacy and insights have become essential for every enterprise business to connect with consumers at an individual level, and to do that successfully, they must have strong identity and intent based data solutions. I look forward to furthering our mission at Zeta to help marketers acquire, grow and retain customers and combat their toughest challenges."

Gore's previous accomplishments – including the expansion and fortification of Zeta's Data Cloud, and the success of the Opportunity Explorer – made him a natural fit for the new role, according to Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, David A. Steinberg:

"As consumer behavior continues to rapidly evolve in today's digitally accelerated world, data-led digital transformation strategies have become critical for businesses to sustain growth. Neej's talent and expertise will help our customers navigate the future of marketing with actionable insights that range from predictive market trends, to individual consumer intent, and I'm eager to see how he helps enterprises take advantage of the future of intelligence."

As Zeta further expands its data footprint with the appointment of Gore to Chief Data Officer, the Company will continue to invest in consumer privacy protection, transparency, and Privacy by Design, as described in detail in the Zeta Privacy Policy.

SOURCE Zeta Global

