Zeta Energy and Log9 Materials Partner to Drive Innovation in Advanced Battery Systems

HOUSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy Corp., the world's leading lithium-sulfur (Li–S) battery company, and Log9 Materials, a leading developer of advanced battery cell technology and EV Mobility Ecosystem products, announced today a collaborative partnership.

Zeta Energy is the world's leading developer of lithium-sulfur battery chemistry, materials and cell technology. Zeta's sulfurized carbon material leverages the high energy density of sulfur, while preventing the "polysulfide shuttle" effect. Sulfur has long been of interest for batteries because its energy density is many times higher than that of traditional lithium-ion battery materials. Sulfur is also inexpensive and widely abundant, unlike most other materials typically found in the battery supply chain. Zeta Energy's lithium-sulfur battery cells use no cobalt, manganese, nickel, or graphite, vastly simplifying and de-risking the supply chain for batteries and energy storage systems. Lithium-sulfur batteries also have the lowest CO 2 footprint of any lithium-based batteries, and are less vulnerable to thermal runaway.

Log9, an acclaimed materials and energy enterprise, has garnered multiple accolades for its groundbreaking strides in clean energy solutions tailored for both transportation and stationary energy storage. Pioneering the establishment of India's inaugural commercial lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, Log9 has spearheaded advancements in fast-charging and durable battery packs catering to commercial vehicle needs. Given India's dependence on 100% imported lithium-ion cells for electric vehicle batteries, there exists a compelling drive to cultivate indigenous cell and battery manufacturing capacities to meet the burgeoning demands of its electric mobility markets.

The partnership offers significant benefits for both companies. Zeta Energy's advanced Li-S materials have the potential to unlock new possibilities for Log9 in improving overall cell performance. By incorporating these materials into their packs and modules, Log9 will create next-generation energy storage systems with enhanced range, stability, and affordability. Furthermore, Log9's expertise in battery system integration will provide Zeta with valuable data to validate their best-in-class Li-S materials. Both companies anticipate that the partnership will yield insights into how lithium-sulfur batteries can be further optimized for a range of market applications.

As stated by Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder of Log9, "We intend to bring faster charging, lower priced, and more sustainable battery solutions to the Indian electric mobility market and beyond. We think Zeta Energy's world-class capabilities in lithium-sulfur battery technology will help us get there faster."

Tom Pilette, CEO of Zeta Energy agreed, noting, "It's a very synergistic relationship. Log9 has an impressive record of bringing world-leading battery technology to market. Together, we can unlock the power of lithium-sulfur batteries to transform energy storage for electric vehicles, grid storage, construction equipment, and more."

The partnership is set to commence on April 21, during Log9's annual Day Zero anniversary event.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta Energy's batteries eliminate the use of critical materials such as graphite, cobalt, manganese, and nickel. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, with over sixty patents and applications. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicles Technology Office, ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum.

About Log9 Materials

Log9 Materials is an India-based deep-tech organization that is redefining the sustainable energy landscape through cutting-edge battery solutions designed for both EVs and Energy Storage. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Log9 has garnered over 150+ industry-defining patents, a testament to their fundamental approach in spearheading the battle against climate change. Distinguished as India's first and only lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, Log9 signifies the initial strides towards indigenisation of lithium-ion cell and battery production in the country. Log9 batteries exhibit exceptional qualities such as 9X faster charging, lasting 9X longer, and offering 9X higher performance and safety.

