Zeta Energy Announces Graphite-Free and Cobalt-Free Batteries on Target to Reach 450 Wh/kg and Over One Thousand Cycles by 2025

News provided by

Zeta Energy

16 Nov, 2023, 15:27 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy announced today that it has demonstrated its graphite-free and cobalt-free lithium-sulfur batteries are on target to reach 450 Wh/kg and over one thousand cycles by the planned commercial launch in 2025. Zeta Energy's batteries are based on a proprietary sulfurized carbon cathode and a lithiated vertically-aligned carbon nanotube anode, with an industry standard electrolyte and separator. The batteries do not use graphite, cobalt, or nickel (all of which have been designated critical metals by the World Materials Forum and U.S. Department of Energy). Furthermore, because sulfur is widely abundant and economical, the batteries will cost a fraction of the kWh price of today's lithium-ion batteries and can be produced with a wholly-domestic supply chain.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Pilette stated, "There has been considerable concern over China's plans to begin restricting graphite exports in December. There is also market anxiety about the potential for rising costs for metals like cobalt and nickel. Zeta Energy's battery is a solution to both of these concerns. Zeta's battery does not use graphite, cobalt or nickel. It is based on lithium, carbon and sulfur. We are also in the process of developing a version of the battery that does not require copper or aluminum current collectors. This will liberate the supply chain for batteries significantly, while bringing down costs even further."

There is widespread interest in lithium-sulfur batteries because of their very high energy density and low materials cost. To achieve lithium-sulfur's potential, however, required overcoming the "polysulfide shuttle effect" whereby polysulfides would form in the electrolyte, causing the capacity and energy of the battery to drop rapidly with each charge-discharge cycle. Zeta Energy's patented technology, tested and validated by multiple national laboratories, prevents the polysulfide shuttle effect, enabling the production of lithium-sulfur batteries that cycle as long (or longer) than lithium-ion batteries.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, with over sixty patents and applications. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/zetaenergy
X (formerly known as Twitter): www.twitter.com/ZetaEnergy

www.zetaenergy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818994/Zeta_Full_DARK_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Zeta Energy Announces Graphite-Free and Cobalt-Free Batteries on Target to Reach 450 Wh/kg and Over One Thousand Cycles by 2025

Zeta Energy Announces Graphite-Free and Cobalt-Free Batteries on Target to Reach 450 Wh/kg and Over One Thousand Cycles by 2025

Zeta Energy announced today that it has demonstrated its graphite-free and cobalt-free lithium-sulfur batteries are on target to reach 450 Wh/kg and...
Zeta Energy Demonstrates Industry-Leading Progress in Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Zeta Energy Demonstrates Industry-Leading Progress in Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Zeta Energy announced today that it has demonstrated a multilayer 300 Wh/kg pouch cell with up to 20 Ah. Zeta Energy's cells use an innovative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.