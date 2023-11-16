Zeta Energy Announces Graphite-Free and Cobalt-Free Batteries on Target to Reach 450 Wh/kg and Over One Thousand Cycles by 2025

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy announced today that it has demonstrated its graphite-free and cobalt-free lithium-sulfur batteries are on target to reach 450 Wh/kg and over one thousand cycles by the planned commercial launch in 2025. Zeta Energy's batteries are based on a proprietary sulfurized carbon cathode and a lithiated vertically-aligned carbon nanotube anode, with an industry standard electrolyte and separator. The batteries do not use graphite, cobalt, or nickel (all of which have been designated critical metals by the World Materials Forum and U.S. Department of Energy). Furthermore, because sulfur is widely abundant and economical, the batteries will cost a fraction of the kWh price of today's lithium-ion batteries and can be produced with a wholly-domestic supply chain.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Pilette stated, "There has been considerable concern over China's plans to begin restricting graphite exports in December. There is also market anxiety about the potential for rising costs for metals like cobalt and nickel. Zeta Energy's battery is a solution to both of these concerns. Zeta's battery does not use graphite, cobalt or nickel. It is based on lithium, carbon and sulfur. We are also in the process of developing a version of the battery that does not require copper or aluminum current collectors. This will liberate the supply chain for batteries significantly, while bringing down costs even further."

There is widespread interest in lithium-sulfur batteries because of their very high energy density and low materials cost. To achieve lithium-sulfur's potential, however, required overcoming the "polysulfide shuttle effect" whereby polysulfides would form in the electrolyte, causing the capacity and energy of the battery to drop rapidly with each charge-discharge cycle. Zeta Energy's patented technology, tested and validated by multiple national laboratories, prevents the polysulfide shuttle effect, enabling the production of lithium-sulfur batteries that cycle as long (or longer) than lithium-ion batteries.

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, with over sixty patents and applications. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum.

