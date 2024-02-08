Zeta Energy Awarded US Department of Energy Grant for $4 million Project to Advance Higher-Performing, Domestic Lithium-Sulfur Batteries for Greater Range in EVs

News provided by

Zeta Energy

08 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy Corp. was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicles Technology Office (VTO) for a $4 million project to advance and commercialize its high-capacity lithium-sulfur battery technology. The VTO program was created to accelerate the development of innovative, equitable and clean mobility solutions that extend electric vehicle (EV) range while alleviating supply chain concerns for EV batteries. One of the program's specific objectives is to further the development of long cycle life, high-energy density lithium sulfur batteries.

Zeta Energy has developed a sulfurized carbon material that leverages the high energy density of sulfur, while preventing the "polysulfide shuttle" effect. Sulfur has long been of interest for batteries because its theoretical energy density is many times higher than that of traditional lithium-ion battery materials. Sulfur is also inexpensive and widely abundant, unlike most other materials typically found in the battery supply chain. Zeta Energy's lithium-sulfur batteries use no cobalt, manganese, nickel or graphite, and can be produced wholly with domestic materials. Lithium-sulfur batteries also have a significantly smaller CO2 footprint than other batteries and are less vulnerable to thermal runaway.

Despite these advantages of lithium-sulfur batteries, previous efforts to commercialize lithium-sulfur batteries were hindered by the "polysulfide shuttle effect" whereby sulfur leaches into the electrolyte, rapidly degrading the performance of the battery. Zeta Energy's sulfurized carbon technology effectively binds the sulfur during battery operation, preventing the polysulfide shuttle effect and enabling sulfur-based batteries to achieve more than one thousand cycles. Though Zeta Energy also has a proprietary 3D structured metallic lithium anode that further increases the performance, longevity and economy of its batteries, this project will demonstrate the use of Zeta Energy's sulfurized carbon cathode with a range of anodes that are already commercially available.

As stated by Tom Pilette, CEO of Zeta Energy, "We are honored and grateful to be working with the Department of Energy on this project to improve EV battery performance. Lithium-sulfur is a technology whose time has come – it will bring a step change in the performance, weight, cost, and environmental sustainability of batteries and the products that use them. This project will allow us to show how lithium-sulfur batteries can transform the EV industry and U.S. manufacturing competitiveness."

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta Energy's batteries eliminate the use of critical materials such as graphite, cobalt, manganese and nickel. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, with over sixty patents and applications. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

LinkedIn:  www.linkedin.com/company/zetaenergy
X (formerly known as Twitter): www.twitter.com/ZetaEnergy

SOURCE Zeta Energy

Also from this source

Zeta Energy and Huntsman Demonstrate a Major Step Towards a Critical Metal-Free Battery

Zeta Energy and Huntsman Demonstrate a Major Step Towards a Critical Metal-Free Battery

Zeta Energy and Huntsman Corporation announced today that they have demonstrated an advanced lithium-sulfur battery that requires no copper or...
Zeta Energy and Huntsman Demonstrate a Major Step Towards a Critical Metal-Free Battery

Zeta Energy and Huntsman Demonstrate a Major Step Towards a Critical Metal-Free Battery

Zeta Energy and Huntsman Corporation announced today that they have demonstrated an advanced lithium-sulfur battery that requires no copper or...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.