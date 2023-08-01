Zeta Energy Begins Extreme Temperature Testing of its Lithium-Sulfur Batteries for ARPA-E Project

News provided by

Zeta Energy

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy announced today that it has begun building very high density electrodes and is conducting extreme temperature testing of cells as part of its ARPA-E EVs4ALL project. In January, 2023, Zeta Energy was selected to receive $4 million in federal funding for the development of efficient electric vehicle batteries as part of the ARPA-E's EVs4ALL (Electric Vehicles for American Low-carbon Living) program. This program is focused on four key targets believed necessary to achieve broad market acceptance and use of EVs:  reducing battery recharging time to five to 15 minutes, reducing low temperature performance losses, increasing energy retention to 90% capacity after 200,000 miles of cumulative range, and lowering the cost of batteries to under $75/kWh at commercial production scale.

Continue Reading
Temperature gauge, stock photo
Temperature gauge, stock photo

Chief Science Officer Rodrigo Salvatierra commented, "The results so far have been excellent. Our electrodes have already achieved a density that exceeds the targets we had planned for the project. We are now engaged in extreme temperature testing of cells built from our electrodes, and so far, we have shown that the batteries work at -20°C. We will be expanding our tests to even lower temperatures."

Todd Foley, Zeta Energy's Head of Government and Investor Relations adds, "This ARPA-E project is really important because it focuses on improving battery performance while reducing battery costs. Both of these objectives are crucial to the widespread market adoption of EVs. Zeta Energy's breakthrough lithium sulfur battery technology is ideal for this project because it uses only widely available domestic feedstocks and thus supports U.S. competitiveness in developing a domestic supply chain for advanced battery production." 

Zeta Energy's combination of a proprietary 3D-structured lithium metal anode and a proprietary sulfurized carbon cathode is expected to achieve (and exceed) all the EVs4ALL targets. Zeta Energy's anode technology leverages the significantly higher energy density of lithium metal while avoiding the safety hazards and lifecycle problems created by dendrites in other lithium metal anodes. Zeta Energy pairs this anode with a proprietary sulfurized-carbon cathode that suppresses the formation of soluble polysulfides, resulting in sulfur-based batteries that offer unprecedented stability, performance, and low cost. Zeta has also demonstrated several manufacturing innovations that dramatically increase the efficiency of producing the cells, including a dry process for electrode coating, and the ability to grow vertically aligned carbon nanotubes on both sides of a current collector simultaneously.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, over forty patents and applications, including an exclusive license to patents and patent applications for inventions developed in collaboration with the esteemed Smalley-Curl Institute, NanoCarbon Center and Welch Institute for Advanced Materials at Rice University. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E and the World Materials Forum. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zetaenergy
https://twitter.com/ZetaEnergy

SOURCE Zeta Energy

Also from this source

Zeta Energy Develops a Process for Double-Sided CNT coating for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Zeta Energy Demonstrates Production of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries using Dry Process

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.