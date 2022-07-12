Zeta Energy wins the Coup de Coeur Scale-Up Prize at the 2022 World Materials Forum

Michael Liedtke added, "It was a great honor to receive this award during the gala dinner at the World Material Forum in Nancy. One can hardly imagine a more appropriate setting for such an event. Being recognized by a group of industry experts for all the hard work the Zeta team did over the last couple of years means so much to all of us. The check we received that night already found a spot in our laboratory in Houston where it is permanently displayed for everyone to see and appreciate."

Zeta Energy's battery technology is expected to enable breakthrough improvements in electric vehicles and grid energy storage, as well as many other applications. All of Zeta Energy's materials can be sourced close to its manufacturing locations, relieving it from dependence on international supply chain constraints.

