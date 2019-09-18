Zeta Global and IgnitionOne Partner to Bring Best-in-Class Data-Driven Technology Solutions to Brands and Agencies

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-powered marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with IgnitionOne, a global technology and services leader that enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results.

As part of the multi-faceted partnership, IgnitionOne will adopt Zeta's innovative DSP as its exclusive self-service programmatic platform to deliver superior results for the Company's media and agency clients. IgnitionOne's clients will have access to Zeta's proprietary data set of 750 million deterministic profiles, 500+ AI-derived intender audiences and leading-edge AI applications, such as intent scoring.

IgnitionOne will continue to develop and manage its Customer Intelligence Platform, which includes a leading Customer Data Platform, Website Personalization and performance-based media consultancy for agencies and enterprises.

"The digital marketing ecosystem is rapidly evolving. We made the strategic decision that we would best serve our clients by partnering with a leading DSP so we can continue to focus on helping marketers understand their customers better. After a comprehensive analysis, we determined that Zeta's unique combination of proprietary data, outcome-based AI, industrial strength infrastructure, and history of delivering strong results for clients made the Zeta DSP the best choice," said Will Margiloff, IgnitionOne CEO. "Zeta's massive identity-based data set and deterministic measurement will help augment our clients first-party data to connect with the right audiences at the right time and deliver better experiences for customers and higher ROI for marketers."

This partnership comes only four months after Zeta Global's acquisition of online advertising technology company Sizmek's data and programmatic platforms, and the more recent strategic partnership with location-based data leader PlaceIQ. Both moves have strengthened Zeta's innovative platform for IgnitionOne to serve its clients better.

"This partnership underscores the value of Zeta's AI-based DSP for the most sophisticated marketers and agencies," said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Zeta Global. "IgnitionOne's decision to move to our platform demonstrates the power of Zeta's proprietary deterministic data set and the marketplace advantage we bring to our partners and clients. We highly respect Will Margiloff and the IgnitionOne legacy of being a leading, results-oriented marketing service, and are thrilled to be working closely with them. We look forward to the opportunity of serving their clients."

As part of the partnership, Zeta will acquire some of IgnitionOne's programmatic business, including certain sales and client management teams in the United States and Brazil, who will join Zeta's rapidly growing programmatic division.

About Zeta Global

Zeta is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines the scale of proprietary data with the science of artificial intelligence to help Fortune 1000 and middle market brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the company's highly-rated marketing technology platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for digital marketing hubs for multichannel campaign management. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk Operating on four continents with 1,300+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne's leading Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results. IgnitionOne's technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands including Samsung, General Motors, Dollar General, Lenovo, Wyndham, and Lumber Liquidators.

SOURCE Zeta Global