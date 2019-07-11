Zeta Global and PlaceIQ Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance the Zeta Data Cloud

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-driven marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with PlaceIQ , the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights.

As part of the partnership, the Zeta Data Cloud, and its 200+ million U.S. marketing profiles will now be integrated with industry-leading location audiences, measurement, and analytics from PlaceIQ. Zeta's granular profile, behavioral and transactional data elements combined with location intelligence, provides another dimension for Zeta to deliver greater precision and better results for its clients.

PlaceIQ data will be available across all touchpoints, including Zeta's DSP, to allow clients to target and attribute activity around real-world locations, and across retail, QSR, sporting and entertainment events, movie theatres, hotels, tourist attractions and more.

"This partnership with PlaceIQ is part of Zeta's continued investment to enrich our data set of 200+ million profiles in the U.S. out of the 2.5 billion people who hit our platform monthly on a global basis," said Zeta Global CEO, David A. Steinberg. "We believe that space and time are becoming even more critical levers as marketers seek to break through and connect with consumers in the complex digital ecosystem. Integrating PlaceIQ's location-based data with Zeta's outcome-based AI will help brands and their agencies drive better results across all marketing channels."

As part of the partnership, PlaceIQ will transition their full complement of managed media and creative services to Zeta. Zeta will incorporate these into their existing highly differentiated service offerings, ensuring that clients enjoy a seamless experience.

"We are very excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Zeta Global. PlaceIQ location data will be infused into the very substantial suite of Zeta products to deliver advanced audience segmentation, foot traffic attribution, and advanced analytics," said Duncan McCall, CEO of PlaceIQ. "We are delighted to have reached this milestone: the ability to continue to offer our clients the market leading PlaceIQ data set, now within Zeta's massive, scaled media solution set."

About Zeta Global

Zeta is a data-driven marketing technology company delivering 1:1 personalization at scale. Leveraging proprietary data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, Zeta Global helps Fortune 1000 and Middle Market brands identify, acquire, retain and expand customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company's highly rated ZetaHub technology platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs and in its Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management competing with Marketing Cloud offerings from Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe as well as Advertising Platforms including The Trade Desk. Operating on four continents with 1,300+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

