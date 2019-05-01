Zeta Global Closes Acquisition of Sizmek's Data and Programmatic Platform, Combining Superior Data with World's Best AI

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-driven marketing technology company that helps brands acquire more customers, retain them longer and grow their value, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of certain assets from online advertising technology company Sizmek.

Zeta Global's acquisition of Sizmek assets is impactful to the current programmatic marketplace because the resulting Zeta DSP will mark the first time that data of this quality and depth is offered in a DSP and will be at no cost. Zeta owns the third largest data set in the world with 2.2 billion probabilistic profiles and 750 million connected, deterministic profiles in its database.

"We look forward to welcoming the talented Sizmek DSP and DMP teams and integrating their technology into our data and marketing clouds to deliver a uniquely valuable solution for clients and partners," said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Global CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Zeta now owns Sizmek's DSP and DMP platforms and is hiring over 200 Sizmek employees. Zeta will soon make its proprietary data cloud and AI derived audiences available to Sizmek clients and partners . “We are witnessing the convergence of the world’s best AI with identity and intent data,” said Mike Caprio, former Chief Growth Officer for Sizmek, now a Divisional President for Zeta. “We’re excited to see this acquisition come together and believe that the combined company is better positioned to help our clients improve performance – across channels and across the customer lifecycle.”

Forrester principal analyst Joe Stanhope and author of the recent report A More Perfect Union: Adtech And Martech Convergence Will Revolutionize Marketing commented, "Convergence is happening and it will affect tens of billions of dollars in marketing spend. Connecting and delivering customer interactions across touchpoints and devices is pushing marketers' current analysis, orchestration, and execution capabilities to their limits. Nowhere is the struggle more acute than efforts to build stronger connections between advertising and marketing, which promises tremendous potential synergies in coordinating insights, profiles, targeting, personalization, and execution."

Zeta is a data-driven marketing technology company delivering 1:1 personalization at scale. Leveraging proprietary data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence, Zeta Global helps Fortune 1000 and Middle Market brands identify, acquire, retain and expand customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company's highly rated ZetaHub technology platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs and in its Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management competing with offerings from Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, and Adobe. Operating on four continents with 1,300+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

