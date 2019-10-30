Zeta Global Continues Investment in CRM Division with Hire of Rob Lentz as SVP Enterprise Operations

Lentz, a veteran software service executive for over 25 years, joins Zeta from Velan Ventures where he was a Partner and CEO of one of Velan's portfolio companies. Prior to that, Lentz was also a Partner at Elyxor, where he was responsible for helping clients across different industries improve their software development velocity. Lentz also was in leadership at Acxiom for over a decade, leading service organizations in the United States and internationally, where his teams implemented solutions and provided production services to hundreds of clients across 9 countries.

As SVP Enterprise Operations, Lentz's focus at Zeta will be on driving the CRM division operational effectiveness, improving productivity and margin, as well as ensuring closer collaboration with the Product and Data Cloud teams to provide increased services to clients. He will also be responsible for bringing Zeta's breadth of technology and services to market.

"Our customers are at the center at everything we do here at Zeta, and I am thrilled that Rob Lentz is joining our team to provide his years of valuable software experience to further develop our CRM team's growing client services," said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta Global. "The addition of Rob to our team of stellar executive leadership under David Allen will enable us to continue to deliver best-in-class service and business outcomes as we rapidly scale our data, Artificial Intelligence and technology services to clients."

Lentz will join David Allen's CRM division, which currently includes Juliet Schuler, Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Global Client Success, James Beauchamp, Group Vice President Client Services, and Marie Aiello, Group Vice President Client Services.

Zeta currently serves more than 1,000 clients across four continents, who have access to 750 million+ deterministic profiles, 500+ AI-derived intender audiences and leading-edge applications, such as intent scoring.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines the scale of proprietary data with the science of artificial intelligence to help Fortune 1000 and middle market brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the company's highly-rated Zeta Marketing Platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for digital marketing hubs for multichannel campaign management. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Operating on four continents with 1,400+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

