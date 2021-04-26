Zeta Global Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Its Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ("Zeta") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Zeta has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZETA".

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. William Blair, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. KKR and Matthews South served as IPO advisors to Zeta.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by email at [email protected]; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected]; and Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE Zeta Global

Related Links

zetaglobal.com

