Zeta Global Recognized in Enterprise Marketing Software and Cross-Channel Campaign Management Reports by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-powered marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, today announced that it has been recognized in "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Marketing Software Suites, Q3 2019" and in "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (EMSS Modules), Q3 2019."

Zeta was one of only seven enterprise software companies that Forrester invited to participate in both of the Q3 2019 Forrester Wave™ evaluations. In both reports, Forrester thoroughly evaluated each company against 40 criteria to assess their current offering, strategy and market presence. Zeta emerged in both reports as a Contender.

The Enterprise Marketing Software Suites evaluation noted that "Zeta is a rarity in terms of overall capabilities" and that its combination of data and technology is "giving it the important ability to cross the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition to customer marketing." Zeta received the highest score possible in the criteria of data services, demand-side platform and social media advertising.

The Cross-Channel Campaign Management evaluation made reference to Zeta customers who "raved about Zeta as a strategic partner, and [they] awarded the vendor near-perfect marks in terms of customer satisfaction," ranking Zeta with the highest possible scores in the criteria cross-channel identity resolution, measurement and optimization, user experience, native and third-party integration and supporting products and services.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester in two highly competitive categories. In our view, these recognitions demonstrate that Zeta's vision of bringing differentiated proprietary data and an innovative platform to market is valuable to the industry," said Zeta Global Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, David A. Steinberg. "Our team at Zeta is laser-focused on delivering superior business outcomes for our clients while evolving to meet the demands of ever-changing marketing technology. We believe that Forrester's evaluation affirms Zeta's position as a leading player, and validates the accolades given to us by our clients, partners and industry peers."

The Forrester recognition is another milestone for Zeta in a year of significant advancements for the Zeta Marketing Platform, which launched in 2018. In 2019, Zeta acquired and integrated Sizmek's DSP/DMP and AI-firm Tenmos, and formed strategic partnerships with location-based data leader PlaceIQ and IgnitionOne's customer-management service. All acquisitions and partnerships have strengthened the innovative Zeta Marketing Platform and further distributed it to a broader set of clients.

The Zeta Marketing Platform currently serves more than 1,000 clients across four continents, who have access to 750 million+ deterministic profiles, 500+ AI-derived intender audiences and leading-edge applications, such as intent scoring.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines the scale of proprietary data with the science of artificial intelligence to help Fortune 1000 and middle market brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the company's highly-rated Zeta Marking Platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for digital marketing hubs for multichannel campaign management. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Operating on four continents with 1,400+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

