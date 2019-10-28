Zeta Global To Host Premiere Marketing Technology Event at Money20/20 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-powered marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, will be hosting a special thought leadership event this week at Money20/20, the premiere global event where financial industry executives, speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world unite to drive change in the future of money. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zeta will give exclusive access to industry executives at a private luncheon hosted on Tuesday, October 29th from 12:00-1:15pm PST at The Venetian Hotel Sands Expo Center to discuss how disruptive marketing technology is leading the future of customer growth and engagement for financial brands and institutions.

Zeta Global VP of Enterprise Business Development, Mary Schlafly, and VP of Strategy, Jason Hornik, will present the topic, "Capitalize on Intent Signals to Achieve Growth Throughout the Customer Lifecycle," revealing how data-driven signals and insights that reveal consumer intent can identify new opportunities for brand engagement, customer acquisition and growth. The event will also include a networking reception.

"The financial services industry in particular has a massive opportunity to leverage innovative, data-driven marketing that uses artificial intelligence at scale to fuel the value exchange between consumer needs and business outcomes," said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta Global. "Our team is excited to share Zeta's expertise and insights with our clients and industry peers at Money20/20 this week."

Zeta's innovative Marketing Platform has had a milestone 2019, with recognition by the Forrester Wave™ in the Enterprise Software Marketing Management and Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Q3 2019 reports, and acquisition and integration of Sizmek's leading DSP and AI-firm Tenmos.

Zeta currently serves more than 1,000 clients across four continents, who have access to 750 million+ deterministic profiles, 500+ AI-derived intender audiences and leading-edge applications, such as intent scoring.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines the scale of proprietary data with the science of artificial intelligence to help Fortune 1000 and middle market brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the company's highly-rated Zeta Marketing Platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for digital marketing hubs for multichannel campaign management. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Operating on four continents with 1,400+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

