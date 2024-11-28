ZETA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

News provided by

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Nov 28, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ("Zeta" or "the Company") (NYSE: ZETA). Investors who purchased Zeta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ZETA.

Investigation Details

On November 13, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that the Company has been engaged in deceptive data collection practices. The report claims Zeta uses "consent farms"—websites that gather consumer data through misleading tactics—and highlights Zeta's undisclosed "two-way" contracts with third-party data providers, raising concerns about potential round-tripping. On this news, Zeta's stock price fell $10.46 per share, or 37.07%, to close at $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Zeta securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ZETA. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CELH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Celsius Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

CELH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Celsius Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been ...
MTCH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Match Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MTCH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Match Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics