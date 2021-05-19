Zeta Names Cherryl Valenzuela as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Ms. Valenzuela previously held the position of Director, Investor Relations at Twitter where she was responsible for leading investor outreach, financial analysis, and governance/ESG initiatives. She brings more than 20 years of experience across the technology sector, including strategic communications, management consulting, capital markets, financial analysis, and corporate governance throughout previous roles at Informatica, JDSU, McKinsey & Company, Gartner, Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs.

"We are thrilled to welcome a deeply experienced and respected investor relations professional to Zeta," said Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, David A. Steinberg. "As an industry leader in her field, particularly within the technology sector, Cherryl will be instrumental in communicating our story as we continue on our mission to enable enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers with our cloud-based marketing technology."

Ms. Valenzuela was also named to Institutional Investor's 2020 All-America Executive Team as the #3 Best IR Professional in the Internet sector. She is a CFA charterholder and currently serves on the board of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company's Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City.

