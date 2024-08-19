Zeta National Education Foundation Announces 2024 Scholarship Awards at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated National Convention

The presentations took place at the organization's standing room only Impact Awards Gala where there were 6,600 attendees

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta National Educational Foundation (ZNEF), proudly announced the recipients of its prestigious scholarship awards during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated 2024 National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana. The presentations took place at the organization's standing room only Impact Awards Gala where there were 6,600 attendees. The foundation, dedicated to advancing educational opportunities and empowering future female leaders, awarded a total of $242,000.00 in scholarships to 22 outstanding students across the country.

From left to right: Simone Harris-Laws - Senior Director | Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Marketing + Community | Macy's, Inc. - Dr. Keisha Whaley - ZNEF Board Treasurer - Adiva Mcquarter - 2024 Centennial Scholarship Recipient - Nichole Gladney – ZNEF Board Secretary Zeta Phi Beta Sorority International President Stacie NC Grant - ZNEF Chairwoman Valerie Hollingsworth Baker

The scholarship recipients, selected through a highly competitive process, represent the next generation of leaders in fields such as STEM, humanities, political and social sciences, etc. These students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements, leadership qualities, and a commitment to community service.

ZNEF Chair, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, presented to Miss Adiva McQuarter, the 2024 Centennial Founder Fannie Pettie Watts winner, a check for $125,000.00. Miss McQuarter was a member of one of ZNEF's youth affiliates and she graduated with a 4.0 Grade Point Average. She will be attending the University of Mississippi and plans on becoming an anesthesiologist. She also wants to become an entrepreneur who'll own a dance studio centered on women's health. Chair Hollingsworth Baker also presented Miss Jada Barnes, ZNEF 2023 Centennial Founder Viola Tyler Goings winner, to the enthusiastic audience. She was also presented with a check for $125,000.00. Miss Barnes is currently a sophomore at Howard University. Her major is Pediatric – Nursing. She plans on attending medical school with a focus on working with autistic children.

"The ZNEF scholarship program is one of the pillars of our mission to support and uplift young women minds who are dedicated to making a positive impact on society," said ZNEF Chair Hollingsworth Baker. "We are incredibly proud of this year's recipients and confident that they will continue to excel in their academic and professional endeavors."

The 2024 Centennial Founders Award is the fifth scholarship ZNEF has awarded since 2020, the centennial year of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, to a deserving young woman. To date, ZNEF has awarded $575,000.00 through this scholarship program.

The scholarships awarded will provide financial assistance for tuition, books, and other educational expenses, allowing the recipients to focus on their studies and future goals. The foundation is committed to fostering educational equity and supporting students from diverse backgrounds.

During the convention, attendees celebrated the achievements of the scholarship recipients through a special awards segment, where they were recognized for their hard work and dedication. The event also featured thought-provoking speakers, who emphasized the importance of education and the role of organizations like ZNEF in creating opportunities for future generations; a segment highlighting five of the six living Past Presidents of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; a number of organizational awards for community service to chapters across the nation and great entertainment.

"We believe in the power of education to transform lives and communities," said Adrienne Barnes, Co-Chair of the ZNEF Scholarship Committee. "These scholarships are not just financial aid; they are an investment in the future of our society."

ZNEF has been at the forefront of promoting education and professional development for over 49 years. Through its scholarship program, the foundation has awarded more than $3,000,000.00, to date, to deserving students, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in their respective fields.

For more information about ZNEF and its scholarship program, please visit www.znef.org or contact Valerie Hollingsworth Baker at [email protected] or (202) 774-7416.

About ZNEF

ZNEF (Zeta National Educational Foundation) is a Non-profit Foundation dedicated to supporting educational initiatives and providing scholarships to deserving students. Founded in 1975, ZNEF has a long history of fostering academic excellence and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential.

CONTACT

Ron Carter

[email protected]

(626) 345-1413

SOURCE Zeta National Educational Foundation