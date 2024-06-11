ZETA NATIONAL EDUCATION FOUNDATION RECEIVED A $250,000.00 INVESTMENT DONATION FROM MACY'S AT A RECEPTION IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

The donation will benefit deserving students who are seeking higher education at colleges and universities.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta National Educational Foundation (ZNEF), a leading non-profit organization which provides funding to young individuals seeking higher education, recently received a $250,000.00 donation from Macy's for advancement of ZNEF's campaign designed to assist students in their college pursuits. The check awarding reception took place at Macy's Metro Center store in Washington, D.C. Several members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, as well as executives from Macy's and The Kasper Group were on hand to witness the presentation of the investment from ZNEF's partners.

Left to Right: Shantelle George, Metro Center Store Manager | Macy’s;& Simone Laws, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | Macy’s;& Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Chairwoman | Zeta National Education Foundation;& Kim Sawyer,& Co Director of Partnerships & Sponsorships |& Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated;& Jenny Stein, Vice President of Store Development and Regional Merchandise Planning | The Kasper Group;& Efney Hall, Manager / Assistant to the President and CEO | The Kasper Group

Launched in 2022, a partnership between Macy's and The Kasper Group created an exclusive collection inspired by the signature colors of some Divine Nine® Sororities, offering customers an evolving product assortment, in a variety of sizes and styles, to represent their organizations at events year-round. Additionally, members of each sorority are featured in the marketing of their respective signature colored apparel. The initial collection has expanded to include dresses, skirts, blazers, pants and, recently, to include menswear and accessories inspired by the signature colors of Divine Nine® Fraternities; the entire collection is available online at macys.com.

To further advance the impact, Macy's anticipates donating approximately $3M to various Divine Nine Fraternity and Sorority foundations by January 2025. To date, Macy's has contributed $1.75M, divided equally, among Zeta National Educational Foundation, Delta Research and Educational Foundation and Sigma Public Education and Research Foundation.

Since 1975, the Foundation, through its partnership with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and fellowships for higher education to both Zetas and non-Zetas. The Foundation has processed hundreds of other scholarships as part of its Chapter Designated Scholarship program, which was established in 1980. The Foundation also offers an annual $125,000.00 scholarships, titled The Founders Centennial Scholarship, to a female high school senior pursuing a bachelors degree at an accredited college or university. So far, four students have received the award.

"We thank Macy's for the generous investment in ZNEF as we continue to share our donations with deserving students who are seeking higher education," said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Chairwoman of Zeta National Education Foundation. "We are going to continue utilizing these funds to give out scholarships. I believe we have to do more for our children. I am going to lead the charge of giving back to the community. We feel good when the community benefits from our goodwill."

"As we continue to build a brighter future with bold representation as part of our social purpose platform, Misson Every One, we are proud to partner with ZNEF to empower and support these future leaders with scholarships to further their educational journeys and pursuits," said Simone Harris-Laws, Macy's Senior Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

ABOUT ZETA NATIONAL EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The mission of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s National Educational Foundation is to support higher education achievement through scholarships and conduct community education programs and related research to improve individual and community living standards. The Foundation annually provides financial assistance to worthy students pursuing higher education both at the Undergraduate and Graduate levels.

