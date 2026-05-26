ZETA SURGICAL Announces First Commercial Deployment of Zeta TMS Navigation System at HOPE Therapeutics

BOSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZETA SURGICAL today announced the first commercial deployment of its FDA-cleared Zeta TMS Navigation System. The system will be utilized at HOPE Therapeutics in West Palm Beach, Florida, to deliver high-precision navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other neurological conditions.

Zeta Navigation System

TMS is a non-invasive therapy primarily used for treatment-resistant depression, which affects approximately one-third of major depression patients globally. The clinical efficacy of TMS depends heavily on the accurate targeting of specific neural circuits. The Zeta TMS Navigation System utilizes proprietary RealTrack™ technology to provide real-time, markerless image guidance. By using computer vision and artificial intelligence to continuously align a patient's MRI or CT scan with their facial anatomy, the system delivers sub-millimetric precision and reduces setup times to under two minutes per session without the need for conventional fiducial markers.

"Our goal is to make precision image guidance accessible across all clinical environments," said Dr. William Gormley, Co-Founder of ZETA SURGICAL and Director of Neurosurgical Innovation at Mass General Brigham. "With the Zeta TMS platform, we are bringing a level of targeting accuracy typically reserved for the neurosurgical operating room directly into outpatient psychiatric and neurological care."

"This first commercial deployment marks our transition from research and development into a commercial rollout," said Vincent Lan, Chief Business Officer at ZETA SURGICAL. "HOPE Therapeutics is an established provider of mental health treatments, making their West Palm Beach center an ideal site for this milestone. We look forward to working closely with their clinical team to integrate our technology into the outpatient neuro-therapeutic workflow and optimize patient outcomes."

"We are committed to providing advanced, evidence-based treatments for our patients," said Dr. Rebecca Cohen, Medical Director of HOPE Therapeutics. "ZETA's technology allows us to administer TMS with enhanced precision, and we are looking forward to the impact this will have on our clinical practice."

The installation at HOPE Therapeutics follows a series of recent regulatory milestones for ZETA SURGICAL, including multiple FDA 510(k) clearances for its neuronavigation portfolio and patent approvals for its core artificial intelligence technology.

For more information about the Zeta TMS Navigation System, please visit www.zetasurgical.com.

About ZETA SURGICAL

ZETA SURGICAL is redefining the standard of care for image-guided surgery and targeted neuro-therapeutics. Its navigation and robotics platform applies advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision to enable high-accuracy image guidance across virtually any point of care in minutes, unlocking less invasive and more precise targeted therapies. The Zeta Navigation System and Zeta TMS Navigation System are cleared by the FDA and commercially available in the United States.

About HOPE Therapeutics

HOPE Therapeutics is a provider of advanced psychiatric and neurological care, specializing in evidence-based treatments for major depressive disorder, anxiety, and other complex neurological conditions. Operating out of state-of-the-art clinics, HOPE Therapeutics focuses on improving patient outcomes through the application of modern medical technologies and clinical practices.

Media Contact

Media Relations — [email protected]

SOURCE Zeta Surgical