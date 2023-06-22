Zeta Surgical Announces Successful Treatment of First Patient in Neurosurgical Navigation Clinical Trial at Singapore's National Neuroscience Institute

News provided by

Zeta Surgical

22 Jun, 2023, 05:34 ET

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Surgical, a surgical robotics and mixed reality company, has successfully treated its first patient using the Zeta Cranial Navigation System as part of their first-in-human trial at Singapore's National Neuroscience Institute (NNI).

The clinical trial at NNI, whose hospitals rank among the world's top 10 hospitals according to Newsweek, aims to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and feasibility of the Zeta Cranial Navigation System for pin-less bedside ventriculostomy procedures.  The trial is led by NNI Associate Consultant Dr. Min Wei Chen and conducted at Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"I'm very impressed with the underlying technology and its accuracy," said Dr. Chen.  "We're very excited to be the first institution to run this trial on human patients and to have successfully onboarded our first participant with promising early results.  We're looking forward to the rest of the trial."

Dr. William Gormley, Chief Medical Officer of Zeta Surgical and Harvard Medical School Associate Professor, commented on the study: "Placing a navigated bedside ventricular catheter in a mobile, non-cranially-pinned patient is truly a landmark accomplishment.  It brings the extraordinary precision found in the neurosurgical operating room of select institutions in the world to all patients, irrespective of if they are in the emergency room, the intensive care unit, or the operating room.  It is truly an accomplishment that democratizes medicine and will make an enormous difference across a broad range of procedures."

"This trial marks our first step towards making surgical guidance truly accessible across neurosurgery and neuroscience," says Raahil Sha, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Zeta Surgical.  "We are thrilled to be partnering with NNI in our mission to make surgeries more precise, safe, and effective."  

About Zeta Surgical

Zeta Surgical is a digital surgery company focused on improving the accuracy, safety, and accessibility of image guided procedures.  Its navigation and robotics platform, Zeta, leverages cutting-edge computer vision and artificial intelligence to enable image guidance directly at the point-of-care, creating new possibilities in fields such as emergency care, interventional medicine, and drug delivery.  Zeta Surgical was founded by Harvard graduates and faculty and is backed by leading investors.  To learn more, visit: www.zetasurgical.com.

Contact:
Jose Amich
[email protected]

SOURCE Zeta Surgical

