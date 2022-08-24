Zetly and Haste Arcade announce new sports metaverse partnership

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain-based sports platform Zetly has announced a new partnership with Haste Arcade, with the two groups working together to bring the sports metaverse to life on the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

Zetly CEO Michael Glijer said: "Our partner Haste Arcade offers the possibility of immediate earning on online games based on an Instant Leaderboard Payout (ILP) platform. By offering the solutions provided by Haste Arcade on the platform, we provide not only players but also sports clubs with additional income opportunities based on micropayments. We are excited to be working with Haste Aracde."

Joe DePinto, Co-founder of Haste Arcade said: "The goal of the platform is to demonstrate the utility of blockchain through fun and simple experiences. Haste will now be working alongside Zetly and several other companies - including PowChess and Transmira - to offer major sports teams and franchises an all-in-one Web3 experience that they can then offer to their fans."

"Our side of it is sports games and giving something to the fans to engage with while the team is not necessarily playing. This is done through simple games where you can play and earn, you have an impressive incentive (for fans) to continue to engage with their teams."

DePinto said that this will be complimented by the work done by Transmira, Zetly and PowChess to offer a full sports metaverse solution on the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

This is a cohesive campaign being conducted to open the door to major sports franchises to show them how they can implement Web3 in their sports future. What this partnership is trying to show is that Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the only chain that provides Haste with what it needs for micropayments and on-chain NFTs. BSV is the only blockchain that can do that.

About Zetly:

Sport is emotions. Sport is capital. Sport is Zetly.

Zetly is a state-of-the-art and unique platform for fans, clubs, federations, athletes, and investors whose aim is to capitalize on sports emotions, involve fans and create a bridge to the digital world for all sports. Zetly will help tokenize teams and athletes, providing them with additional sources of income.

Zetly creates a unique ecosystem and marketplace for club tokens, NFT's, sports memorabilia and digital wallets in one place. Thanks to our platform, everyone can create their own NFTs, athletes can organize their crowdfunding campaigns, whereas federations and clubs can offer unique digital collections. The platform will be a fuel for sports through unique methods, offering a system of rewards, gamification, voting, and, in the future, such solutions, as ticketing, streaming and metaverse.

Lightning sharks on behalf of Zetly

Media Contact: Haris Khan, PR and Media Manager

Number: +44 (0) 7503 581 563

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zetly