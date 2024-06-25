Zeto Announces Winners of Clinical Trial Sponsorship Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeto, Inc. , an award-winning medical technology firm, is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 Clinical Trial Sponsorship program. This initiative, announced at the 2023 Society for Neuroscience Convention in Washington D.C., invited research teams to submit proposals for clinical trials using the Zeto EEG device platform. The program aims to support advanced clinical research and to bring innovative applications closer to real-world implementation.

An expert jury panel , composed of professionals from the fields of neurology and neuroscience research, carefully reviewed all submissions and selected the winners based on several factors, including alignment with Zeto's mission to enhance patient care through innovative EEG applications.

"The winners of the 2024 Clinical Trial Sponsorship program are conducting groundbreaking research aimed at improving patient care. These projects align perfectly with Zeto's mission, and we are proud to support them. We look forward to continuing this sponsorship program annually," said Florian Strelzyk, Chief Sales Officer at Zeto.

The winners of the 2024 Clinical Trial Sponsorship program are:

Efficacy of Portable EEG Technology in Pre-hospital Triage of Large Vessel Occlusion Strokes by Liqi Shu , MD and a multidisciplinary team from Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital, USA

This clinical trial will evaluate the Zeto EEG system's ability to enhance pre-hospital triage of large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes, aiming to significantly improve diagnostic speed and accuracy. By integrating Zeto's advanced, portable EEG technology into EMS protocols, the study seeks to ensure rapid and appropriate routing of stroke patients to specialized care facilities, thereby optimizing treatment times and patient outcomes.

Brain computer interfaces (BCIs) have been serving paralyzed individuals by decoding their brain activity directly. A popular paradigm requires the patient to gaze at displayed targets but this is challenging for patients with limited to no eye control. Prof. Hulle's team has developed a gaze-independent paradigm and EEG decoder that copes with this issue, which will be tested on patients using the Zeto EEG headset.

The Far-North Remote Online Zeto Electroencephalography (F.R.O.Z.E.) Trial by Marcus C. Ng, MD from University of Manitoba , Canada

The FROZE Trial will use Zeto EEG in an emergency room in the far north of the Canadian Arctic for use by everyday clinicians backed by remote interpretation by board-certified epileptologists. This trial will determine how effectively the Zeto platform could improve patient care in even the remotest regions of the Earth.

"We are happy to support the winners of the Clinical Trial Sponsorship program and to see the advantages of Zeto's dry EEG headset in action. Its ease of use, comfort, and ability to bring EEG out of the lab and into the medical research environment provide significant benefits to researchers in projects such as these," said A. Mark Mento, Director of Enterprise Sales at Zeto.

Zeto will provide each clinical trial with its FDA cleared products, including up to two headsets per trial along with electrode supplies for up to 100 patients, accompanied by on-site training and ongoing product support. Trials are set to start before the end of 2024 with an anticipated duration ranging between 6 to 12 months.

