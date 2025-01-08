SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeto, Inc. , a fast-growing medical technology company revolutionizing EEG diagnostics with its cutting-edge devices and AI-driven cloud platform, has announced the recent successful closing of a $31 million funding round.

Zeto, Inc., Secures $31 Million In Series B Funding To Redefine The Future Of EEG Brain Monitoring Post this [Left] ONE for ICU, ED, Ambulance and Home. [Right] Wrap for Outpatient Use.

The funding round was led by MindWorks Global (MWG), a Michigan-based investment entity funded by visionary entrepreneur-investors with a track record of building multi-billion-dollar enterprises. MWG's Founder, CEO and Lead Partner, Mike Williams, is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor known for his expertise in scaling companies across different industries, including achieving a $1.1 billion exit from his most recent venture. Mike Williams said, "Zeto's vision and technology are truly transformative for the medical arena and beyond, and we are excited to leverage our expertise and network to help drive the company's growth. The world of EEG is going to be transformed immensely in the upcoming years, and Zeto is going to be at the forefront of it. Brain health assessment will extend beyond traditional healthcare, and we're excited to support Zeto in pioneering new frontiers. It's an exciting day!"

Aswin Gunasekar, Zeto's Founder and CEO said, "Zeto has reached a pivotal milestone, earning a reputation for game-changing innovation and experiencing rapid adoption of our solutions by leading healthcare institutions across the U.S. Our management team has long aspired to collaborate with accomplished entrepreneur-investors who have successfully scaled companies to drive meaningful societal impact and significant revenue. We are excited to welcome MindWorks Global partners to our board of directors who bring not only capital but also invaluable expertise, extensive experience, and a powerful network. Our dedicated team is eager to embark on this exciting next chapter in our company's journey."

Zeto is grateful for the steadfast support and continued investments from its prior investors over the years. This new funding will enable Zeto to expand its commercial and operational teams, drive further growth and strengthen ongoing research and development efforts.

About Zeto, Inc.

Zeto, Inc., an award-winning medical technology company, is at the forefront of advancing EEG brain monitoring and diagnostics in healthcare. Through its innovative wearable devices, Zeto makes brain monitoring accessible in diverse clinical settings, including the ICU, ED, hospitals, offices, and at home. Backed by a powerful cloud-based platform, Zeto delivers nationwide monitoring and interpretation services by neurologists, along with AI-driven notifications for conditions such as seizures and epilepsy. Looking ahead, Zeto plans to expand its capabilities to detect and manage conditions like depression, stroke and traumatic brain injury. Zeto's EEG systems, which received FDA clearances in 2018 and 2024, are currently commercially available in the United States.

To learn more about Zeto's products, please visit: https://zeto-inc.com or email us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Zeto, Inc.