Zeto, Inc., Secures $31 Million In Series B Funding To Redefine The Future Of EEG Brain Monitoring

News provided by

Zeto, Inc.

Jan 08, 2025, 08:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeto, Inc., a fast-growing medical technology company revolutionizing EEG diagnostics with its cutting-edge devices and AI-driven cloud platform, has announced the recent successful closing of a $31 million funding round.

Continue Reading
[Left] ONE for ICU, ED, Ambulance and Home. [Right] Wrap for Outpatient Use.
[Left] ONE for ICU, ED, Ambulance and Home. [Right] Wrap for Outpatient Use.

The funding round was led by MindWorks Global (MWG), a Michigan-based investment entity funded by visionary entrepreneur-investors with a track record of building multi-billion-dollar enterprises. MWG's Founder, CEO and Lead Partner, Mike Williams, is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor known for his expertise in scaling companies across different industries, including achieving a $1.1 billion exit from his most recent venture. Mike Williams said, "Zeto's vision and technology are truly transformative for the medical arena and beyond, and we are excited to leverage our expertise and network to help drive the company's growth. The world of EEG is going to be transformed immensely in the upcoming years, and Zeto is going to be at the forefront of it. Brain health assessment will extend beyond traditional healthcare, and we're excited to support Zeto in pioneering new frontiers. It's an exciting day!"

Aswin Gunasekar, Zeto's Founder and CEO said, "Zeto has reached a pivotal milestone, earning a reputation for game-changing innovation and experiencing rapid adoption of our solutions by leading healthcare institutions across the U.S. Our management team has long aspired to collaborate with accomplished entrepreneur-investors who have successfully scaled companies to drive meaningful societal impact and significant revenue. We are excited to welcome MindWorks Global partners to our board of directors who bring not only capital but also invaluable expertise, extensive experience, and a powerful network. Our dedicated team is eager to embark on this exciting next chapter in our company's journey."

Zeto is grateful for the steadfast support and continued investments from its prior investors over the years. This new funding will enable Zeto to expand its commercial and operational teams, drive further growth and strengthen ongoing research and development efforts.

About Zeto, Inc.

Zeto, Inc., an award-winning medical technology company, is at the forefront of advancing EEG brain monitoring and diagnostics in healthcare. Through its innovative wearable devices, Zeto makes brain monitoring accessible in diverse clinical settings, including the ICU, ED, hospitals, offices, and at home. Backed by a powerful cloud-based platform, Zeto delivers nationwide monitoring and interpretation services by neurologists, along with AI-driven notifications for conditions such as seizures and epilepsy. Looking ahead, Zeto plans to expand its capabilities to detect and manage conditions like depression, stroke and traumatic brain injury. Zeto's EEG systems, which received FDA clearances in 2018 and 2024, are currently commercially available in the United States.

To learn more about Zeto's products, please visit: https://zeto-inc.com or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Zeto, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Zeto Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Zeto Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed today that Zeto, Inc. ranks No. 1311 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The...
Zeto Announces Winners of Clinical Trial Sponsorship Program

Zeto Announces Winners of Clinical Trial Sponsorship Program

Zeto, Inc., an award-winning medical technology firm, is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 Clinical Trial Sponsorship program. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics