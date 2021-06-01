ZetrOZ Provides Veterans With Proven Non-Invasive, Non-Narcotic Pain Relief and Soft Tissue Healing

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jun 1st, 2021 - Dr. Ervin Rodriguez, a retired first sergeant and Army Ranger, suffered several soft tissue injuries during his military career. Now he relies on ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) device for effective and non-narcotic pain relief.

ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is the developer of the SAM 2.0 long-duration, wearable ultrasound treatment. SAM 2.0 has been validated in more than 30 clinical studies and treatment of 300,000-plus patients as an effective, non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain. It also allows patients to avoid potentially addictive pain-killing medications.

"My goal was to stay away from narcotics as much as possible," Rodriguez said. "Therefore, I relied on adapting, changing my daily work habits and physical and occupational therapy treatments, like incorporating a TENS unit, ice, heat treatments, and medications."

"The SAM device is extremely user-friendly and convenient," Rodriguez said. "I put it on in the morning before going to work. By the time I get to work, two hours of treatment are over and I'm ready to move the unit to another part of my body for additional treatment. SAM makes rehab on the road and at home so much easier. It has helped me get through some very difficult pain, including severe tendinitis and bursitis. This modality works; I would highly recommend it."

SAM uses continuous ultrasound therapy applied to deep tissue to accelerate natural healing at the molecular level. The continuous therapy inhibits inflammation and increases the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange in deep musculoskeletal tissue. Peer-reviewed studies have shown that patients receiving treatment with SAM are returning to work faster after an injury, with an over 90% customer satisfaction rating, and that SAM treatment provides an average savings of about $30,000 per patient. The United States Military Medical Research Command has supported SAM research to heal traumatic injuries.

"SAM has gone beyond my expectations, along with the excellent customer service, training, and follow-ups," Rodriguez said.

For more information on ZetrOZ and SAM Sport, visit https://zetroz.com/sam-sport.

About ZetrOZ Systems:

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203) 577-7588 (Direct)

[email protected]

www.Newswire.com

Related Images

sam-recover.png

SAM Recover



SOURCE ZetrOZ Systems