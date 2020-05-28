ZetrOZ Systems Announces Dr. George Lewis to Speak at the 2020 National Institutes of Health Pain Consortium Symposium

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. George Lewis as a keynote speaker at the 2020 National Institutes of Health Pain Consortium Symposium. This year's event will be held virtually and focus on breakthrough technologies that improve the understanding of pain and the ways to manage it.

Dr. Lewis will speak about Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®), wearable long-duration ultrasound in the treatment of chronic pain from overuse injuries and joint arthritis. sam® is the only FDA-cleared prescription home-use medical device that uses ultrasonic waves over multiple hours to increase circulation, modulate cellular activity and reduce pain. The non-invasive, targeted, and opioid-free sam® treatment is based on a decade of multi-site collaborative research studies across the United States. The presentation will review the clinical literature and mechanisms of action behind the sam® treatment algorithm, including how the treatment inhibits inflammatory pathways and stimulates soft tissue repair in common chronic pain conditions. Additionally, the presentation will discuss new emerging research with sam® as a localized drug delivery approach to improve the efficacy of common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the safe management of chronic pain.

"Recent clinical studies supported by the National Institutes of Health have shown that Sustained Acoustic Medicine can reduce moderate to severe knee arthritis pain by 70% in one week," explains Dr. Lewis. "The daily long-duration ultrasound treatment is safe and clinically proven on upper neck, shoulder and back pain, and arthritis." Dr. Lewis continued, "sam® gives healthcare providers and patients a safe and effective alternative to surgery and opioid pain medication, and we are continuing to study novel dosing regimens to further improve our medical products and portfolio of offerings."

Dr. George Lewis is the President of ZetrOZ Systems, a global healthcare company that develops and manufactures non-invasive medical devices to accelerate tissue healing and relieve pain for chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Over his last decade leading ZetrOZ Systems, Dr. Lewis has developed three distinctly unique medical devices - UltrOZ®, sam® Sport and sam® Pro 2.0 - into the healthcare ecosystem. sam®, in particular, has been broadly adopted for its ability to accelerate soft tissue healing and reduce pain without requiring surgery or narcotics. The device uses ultrasound to heal soft tissue damage, joint damage, and treat arthritis. sam® has been authorized by many health plans and insurance carriers in the United States including the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and the Veterans Administration.

"The use of sam® home-use durable medical equipment typically costs the healthcare system $8,000 to $12,000 dollars, which is not insignificant. However, since it does not have the inherent surgical costs and long-term comorbidities of narcotics, it saves the healthcare system well over $30,000 per patient," said Dr. Lewis. "Since the sam® device can ship directly to the patient's home like a pharmaceutical, many healthcare providers have chosen sam® instead of elective surgery to manage their patients' pain during COVID-19."

Prior to founding ZetrOZ Systems, Dr. Lewis was a Presidential Life Science Fellow, a National Science Foundation Fellow and United States Senate Page in Washington, D.C. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts and has filed over 60 global patents. Dr. Lewis graduated summa cum laude in biomedical engineering from the University of Miami, Florida and received his doctorate from Cornell University, New York.

