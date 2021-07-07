ZetrOZ Systems' Medical Devices to Heal Injuries Are Proudly Made in the USA

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country celebrates its birthday on Independence Day, ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM) wearable ultrasound device, proudly announces that virtually all elements of its products are sourced and manufactured in the United States.

ZetrOZ is committed to building as much of its products in the United States as possible--not only the major components like ultrasonic patches and battery pack controllers, but the gels, textiles, and circuit boards as well. All of the assembly, including welding, fabrication, chemistry, and calibration, is also performed in the United States.

"We use good, high-quality ingredients for U.S. manufacturing and the outcome is a high-quality piece of medical technology that helps thousands of patients heal every day," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Overall, we are probably more 'Made in the USA' than 99% of companies."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, "Made in USA" means "all or virtually all" of the product has been made in America. Significant parts, processing, and labor that go into the product must be of U.S. origin.

ZetrOZ uses production facilities in five states for the manufacture and assembly of its SAM technology: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.

Its ultrasonic patches, nonwoven devices that couple the SAM ultrasound securely and comfortably to the body for up to several hours a day, are produced on four manufacturing lines: two in Connecticut, one in Massachusetts, and another Minnesota. Production of patches is expected out of another facility in Wisconsin in the near future.

Another two facilities in Connecticut are responsible for the manufacture of larger hardware and major electronics, like the battery pack, the ultrasound transducer, and circuit boards.

The gels, which are infused into the patches, are a formulation manufactured at a chemical processing plant located in New Jersey.

Lewis said transparency plays an important role in the company's decision to manufacture in the United States. "You are further removed from it overseas. With complicated devices like SAM with so many different working parts and polymers that connect, it is really difficult to play detective for complications that happen overseas versus finding solutions here," he said.

As a privately owned company, ZetrOZ has the luxury of not having to ensure maximum profits for its shareholders at all times. The company answers only to the patients, and ZetrOZ is committed to maintaining the highest standards in the assembly and manufacture of its family of SAM medical devices, Lewis said

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

