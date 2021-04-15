ZetrOZ Systems Partners With the National Institute on Aging

TRUMBULL, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through support from the National Institute on Aging, ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) wearable ultrasound, is expanding the research pipeline of non-surgical, non-opioid treatment options.

"With support from the National Institute on Aging, we are better able to develop our sam® product lines in hopes of being able to help people live better, longer, without the risk of addiction or the challenges of recovering from intensive surgeries," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and chief executive officer of ZetrOZ Systems.

The National Institute on Aging (NIA), one of the 27 Institutes and Centers of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has supported ZetrOZ and its sam® technology since 2019 as part of its ongoing mission to understand the nature of aging and to extend the healthy, active years of life.

Through their partnership, the NIA will continue to advocate for the use of sam® to improve the lives and wellbeing of patients suffering from physical pain related to aging. In addition, the NIA has invested research capital to help mature many of ZetrOZ's product offerings and further support their product portfolio through the development and discovery of effective combination therapies.

"sam®'s ability to provide targeted and localized therapy combined with topical NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) is the ideal solution for older patients who aren't suitable candidates for surgery, or are already on several medications and don't want or need to be taking any more pills," Lewis said.

The NIA supports ZetrOZ through:

Building out a pain portfolio for the growing population of 'baby boomers,' now geriatric patients.

Expand product portfolio for non-narcotic, non-surgical solutions.

Showcase and share new innovations coming out of the U.S. on the global stage.

Chronic pain is a side effect of aging and occurs because of everything from everyday wear and tear to previous injuries to chronic conditions like arthritis. Pain can be managed by either NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen to powerful narcotics like morphine and codeine. While effective, oral or intravenous administration of these drugs in geriatric patients puts them at higher risk of complications due to possible comorbidities or side effects. sam® is a non-surgical solution that can be combined with topical NSAIDs to treat a localized area deep within the damaged tissue.

To learn more about ZetrOZ and its sam® line of products, visit samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems:

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam® Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

