ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase Wearable Pain Relief Ultrasound Device at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMⓇ (Sustained Acoustic Medicine), ZetrOZ's clinically proven, noninvasive pain relief device, will be on display at the 2021 Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego, California, from Aug. 31-Sept. 3.

As a rule, orthopaedic surgeons first consider non-surgical options, such as pain medication or rehabilitation. But, until now, their options have been limited.

Manufactured by ZetrOZ Systems in Trumbull, Connecticut, SAMⓇ is an FDA-approved long-duration daily ultrasound device that reduces the need for pain medication and surgery.

AAOS, the largest annual event for orthopedic surgeons, typically welcomes approximately 28,000 clinicians, all of whom will now have the opportunity to learn more about the unique SAM® technology.

"We at ZetrOZ are proud to be part of the largest orthopedic event of the year, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons annual conference," said Dwayne Hofstatter, Chief Commercial Officer at ZetrOZ Systems. "Care providers will have a chance to witness Sustained Acoustic Medicine®, our wearable technology that treats and heals patients up to 40% faster.

"Being able to offer a home-based treatment that provides amazing results without the need for opioids or other drugs is why so many orthopaedic surgeons are choosing SAM®. It's also why our product is creating such a buzz in this community of healthcare professionals," he said.

Ultrasound therapy is the wave of the future — especially because SAM® is the only FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound device that can be used at home and self-administered by the patient. And with more than 30 clinical studies indicating that SAM® provides faster healing after injury or surgery, care providers can offer an easy-to-use device that leads to better outcomes, lower cost to the healthcare system, happier patients, and pleased payors. More than 300,000 patients have been treated successfully with SAM®.

"Helping patients heal faster with better outcomes at a lower cost burden to our society is always a smart choice," Hofstatter said. "We're proud to be part of a healthcare segment that focuses on restoring human function, mobility, reducing pain and getting people back to the joys of daily living."

Elegant in its simplicity and powerful in its results, SAM® gets patients with bone, muscle or joint pain back on track. Whether it's a grandmother with hip pain or a child with scoliosis, people of any age who experience musculoskeletal pain can take advantage of the safe, proven option of SAM®. Patients experiencing pain or arthritis of the foot and ankle, shoulder, elbow, hand, spine, hip or knee now have the option of an in-home, FDA-cleared device that has been clinically shown to reduce pain.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

