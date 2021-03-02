ZetrOZ Systems Welcomes Chief Business Officer Christopher Gardner to Lead New sam® Retail Division for US and International Distribution

TRUMBULL, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ is proud to welcome Christopher Gardner as the newest member of their growing executive team. Mr. Gardner's extensive background in product development and leadership roles make him a standout among candidates. Over his career, his design expertise has helped to develop and launch dozens of new products and brands across the medical, consumer and industrial sectors, creating millions of dollars in new sales through multiple retail channels.

Christopher Gardner, chief business officer, ZetrOZ Sytems

He is a graduate of The Rochester Institute of Technology and has led multiple capstone programs at The Ohio State University and Columbus College of Art and Design. He has founded three businesses, secured numerous patents for his inventions, and authored industry white papers and articles for manufacturing trade publications.

Mr. Gardner was an early participant at ZetrOZ, leading industrial design efforts for what later became the ergonomic and appearance fundamentals for sam® (Sustained Acoustic Medicine). Today, the sam® family of products are the only FDA-approved wearable long-duration mobile ultrasound therapy devices approved by the FDA to provide therapy for up to four hours daily.

George K. Lewis Jr., Ph.D., CEO & President has set an ambitious goal - to heal 100 million people with sam® medical technology. "There is a huge population that suffers from chronic pain. By making consumer versions of our patented device, we can expand access to a broader audience who seek natural pain relief and healing. Chris will be leading our new retail division to establish key distribution partners across the US and internationally."

As Chief Business Officer, Mr. Gardner is tasked to oversee sales, marketing, and revenue growth for the company's national and international business for the sam® family of products. Mr. Gardner says, "Our data indicates the pain management device market is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity with 9% annual growth expected for at least the next seven years. The trend to find in-home solutions is bolstered by the fact that we have a product that promises prompt and effective pain relief without drugs or surgery and that is a very attractive proposition!"

To learn more about ZetrOZ and its sam® line of products, visit samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

