ZettaScale announces the availability of Zetta, its cloud-to-microcontroller platform

News provided by

ZettaScale

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Zetta is the industry's first platform to unify communication, storage and computation from the cloud-to-microcontroller continuum.
  • Cloud agnostic, Zetta allows users to provision infrastructure on the cloud of their choice, and also provision infrastructure elements on-premise.
  • New platform provides seamless integration with mainstream protocols such as DDS, MQTT, OPC-UA and a range of databases.

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZettaScale Technology announced today the availability of Zetta, the industry's first platform to unify communication, storage and computation from the smallest microcontrollers to the largest data centers. The Zetta platform is cloud agnostic and supports provisioning, monitoring and managing the infrastructure across the cloud-to-microcontroller continuum.

At the core of Zetta is ZettaScale's extremely innovative Zenoh protocol. Zenoh ensures time, space and energy efficient communication across the continuum.

Additionally, the Zetta platform seamlessly integrates with mainstream protocols, such as DDS, MQTT, OPC-UA, and databases, such as InfluxDB, RocksDB, MariaDB, etc.

"Zetta is the first and only platform that is able to unify communication, computation and storage and to do that with a single underlying technology, which is Zenoh," said Angelo Corsaro, Ph.D., CEO/CTO at ZettaScale. "In addition, it is the only platform on the market that provides users with unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store data where it makes the most sense for their systems. This will be a game changer for many domains, including robotics, automotive and IoT, in general. It will lead to faster system development, increased performance and, more importantly, less energy used overall."

The Zetta platform is available for evaluation here. It is recommended to enroll soon as there are a limited number of evaluations. ZettaScale will provide general availability for the platform later this summer.

About ZettaScale Technology

ZettaScale's mission is to bring every connected human and machine the unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store — anywhere, at any scale, efficiently and securely. The company develops open-source communication middleware that underpins next-generation robotics, transportation and mission critical applications. As devices in the physical world become connected, instrumented and interdependent, ZettaScale enables device creators to easily achieve robust, secure and scalable communication.

Media Contact

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp PR & Digital on behalf of ZettaScale, 321-213-1818, [email protected]

SOURCE ZettaScale

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.