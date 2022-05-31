ZettaScale Technologies spins out from ADLINK and raises strategic investment from TTTech Auto

"We have been seeing convergence across industries including the internet of things, robotics, AI and autonomous vehicles for some time, but developers need new tools to be able to integrate these technological advances into real world systems," said Angelo Corsaro, CEO of ZettaScale . "TTTech Auto brings an intense focus on safety and security and is the ideal partner to bring ZettaScale's middleware products to the automotive market."

The partnership will result in the creation of Motionwise Cyclone DDS, combining TTTech Auto's Motionwise software and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) technologies with ZettaScale's open-source Cyclone DDS. The product will be safety-certified under ISO 26262, and be made available for automotive and non-automotive applications, including those that are a part of ZettaScale's existing robotics and mission critical markets.

"System-wide safety is one of the biggest challenges for highly automated driving," said Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer of TTTech Auto. "MotionWise Cyclone DDS will help car manufacturers to reduce time-to-value while guaranteeing the overall system safety and providing excellent UX, flexibility, security and E2E vehicle properties. Together with ZettaScale, we will develop the next industry standard for safety and reliability in the rapidly evolving field of autonomous driving. Standards and open-source technology are the cornerstones of safety and performance."

"The story of ZettaScale's origins in the ADLINK Advanced Technology Office embodies the spirit of innovation inside ADLINK," said Jim Liu, CEO of ADLINK. "We are excited to see Dr. Angelo Corsaro lead ZettaScale over this next phase of growth and look forward to technologies originally developed within ADLINK becoming foundational in multiple domains as edge computing proliferates."

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto provides solutions for the challenges of future vehicle generations. The company specializes in safe software and hardware platforms for automated driving and beyond, applicable in series production programs. With its leading technology solutions, TTTech Auto ensures safety and electronic robustness for a more automated world.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and in more than 10 locations across Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia, 1,200 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software-defined vehicle, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com

About ADLINK

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or visit adlinktech.com .

About ZettaScale

ZettaScale's mission is to bring to every connected human and machine the unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store — anywhere, at any scale, efficiently and securely. The company develops open source communication middleware that underpins next-generation robotics, transportation and mission critical applications. As devices in the physical world become connected, instrumented and interdependent, ZettaScale enables device creators to easily achieve robust, secure and scalable communication. https://zettascale.tech

ZettaScale was spun out from ADLINK Technology Inc. in 2022, with a strategic investment from TTTech Auto. ZettaScale has offices in the U.K., France and The Netherlands.

Media Contact:

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp PR & Digital / 321-213-1818 / [email protected]

SOURCE ZettaScale