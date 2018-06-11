Click to Tweet: @ZeusTubing acquires MWC Technologies: https://www.zeusinc.com/2018/06/11/zeus-acquires-mwc-technologies-llc/

"Since I founded the company in 1966, Zeus has been focused on continuing to grow and innovate. This acquisition supports those goals. We are confident that our acquisition of MWC will provide value to our customers today and into the future.." – Frank P. Tourville, Sr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"The acquisition of MWC will expand our capabilities and product portfolio to address the rising demand for advanced precision extrusions. Our combined expertise will enhance our ability to better serve customers around the globe." – John Winarchick, CEO, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"We are excited to be joining the Zeus team! Zeus's long term commitment to industry leading quality, customer service and innovation aligns well with MWC's culture. Our combined technologies will enable new to the market solutions for our customers." – Eric Avans, Quality Manager, MWC Technologies

Zeus Industrial Products: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,500 people worldwide with manufacturing facilities in Aiken, Gaston and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

