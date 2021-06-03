Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. Announces Agreement With Sacramento Municipal Utility District

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. ("Zeus"), a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer, is proud to announce their agreement with Sacramento Municipal Utility District ("SMUD") to create a variety of zero emissions electric work trucks. Each of the five unique vehicles in the first shipment will be configured to fit SMUD's specific needs.

"We are proud to announce SMUD as our first customer," said Wayne Kugel, Zeus CEO. "SMUD has been outstanding to work with. Our interaction with SMUD showcases the unique strength of our work truck solution with a customer that is driven to making a positive impact on their business and in their community."

SMUD offers complete clean energy solutions dedicated to making Sacramento a clean power city that will be 100% carbon emission free by 2030. Community-owned, not-for-profit SMUD is an industry leader recognized for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies and sustainable solutions for a healthier environment.

The California Mobility Center (CMC), an innovation hub of policy, funding and commercialization of clean transportation technologies, features SMUD as one of their founding members. As a client of the CMC, Zeus was able to leverage their network and expertise to develop the collaborative relationship with SMUD that resulted in Zeus' first strategic fleet customer.

"This will be a phenomenal addition to our fleet," said SMUD General Manager and CEO Paul Lau. "Not only does it showcase the future of electric vehicles and the ability to transition a large fleet to all-electric, but it also reduces our operating costs and greenhouses gases – helping us meet our goal of zero carbon by 2030."

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Headquartered in White Bear Lake, MN, Zeus is a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Learn more at zeuselectricchassis.com.

About Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD)

As the nation's sixth-largest, community-owned, not-for-profit electric service provider, SMUD has been providing low-cost, reliable electricity to Sacramento County for nearly 75 years. SMUD is a recognized industry leader and award winner for its innovative energy efficiency programs, renewable power technologies and for its sustainable solutions for a healthier environment. SMUD's power mix is about 50 percent non-carbon emitting. For more information, visit smud.org.

About the California Mobility Center (CMC)

A public-private partnership led by global thought leaders in clean technology innovation, the CMC aspires to be the leading global innovation and commercialization center for future mobility. Its strategic location in Sacramento puts the CMC in close proximity to world-class educational institutions, leaders in clean mobile technology, award winning utilities and to California government that leads the United States and the world in producing policies around green mobility and technology. Find out more at www.californiamobilitycenter.org

