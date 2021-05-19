Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. Launches REG-D 506C Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc., ("Zeus" or the "Company"), a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer, is offering up to $50,000,000 (subject to increase) of Simple Agreements for Future Equity ("Series 2 SAFEs") to an unlimited number of accredited investors.

Zeus has engaged Silicon Prairie Capital Partners, LLC ("SPCP"), a registered broker-dealer, to act as a nonexclusive placement agent to assist the Company in selling the Series 2 SAFEs in this offering.

The Company has developed uncompromising, fully configurable, fully electric solutions to address the untapped class 3-8 specialty work truck market. The Zeus Electric Vehicle (EV) work truck platform is designed to meet the needs of many industries and markets.

"EV mandates are driving the efforts to decarbonize work truck fleets in the United States," said Wayne Kugel, Zeus Electric Chassis CEO. "Fifteen states in the U.S. Climate Alliance have signed agreements to require 30% of their fleets to be electric by 2030, with more aggressive goals in California and New York further accelerating EV adoption in their states. Based on NTEA data, the 15 states with EV mandates represent over 40% of work truck sales in the U.S. - estimated at 140,000 trucks in 2021.

"With a potential addressable market of $8 billion by 2030 that will be created in Zeus-targeted industries, this additional capital will allow Zeus to meet the need to fulfill the EV fleet adoption mandates in these fifteen states, as well as across the nation," continued Kugel.

Zeus is well positioned for growth as it plans to establish a manufacturing/assembly plant in southeastern Oklahoma at a facility owned by Choctaw Defense Manufacturing. The Company also plans to continue building its backlog, as well as working with municipal fleets, utilities, and OEM manufacturers to develop unique solutions and configurations.

Zeus is uniquely positioned to meet the inherent challenges and opportunities of EV fleet adoption. Its EV work truck chassis offers an innovative, thoughtful solution for the industry and the environment.

For additional information about Zeus and to request our offering materials, please visit: zeuselectricchassis.com/invest or our Silicon Prairie investment portal at: zeus.sppx.io.

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Zeus is a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Zeus is a Delaware corporation based in White Bear Lake, MN. Learn more about Zeus at zeuselectricchassis.com.

