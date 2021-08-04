Zeus Electric Chassis Redefines The Fire Truck With New All-Electric Design

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary design in the multi-aid, quick-attack wildfire truck market is premiering at FDIC. The Zeus Electric Chassis (Zeus) electric fire truck combines the reconfigurable Zeus Power PlatformTM with a 300-gallon water tank and IDEX electric motor driven water pump. All auxiliary functions, including the water pump, are powered from the main vehicle batteries — a ground-breaking solution for the fire industry.

Along with a reduced carbon footprint, the EV solution substantially reduces noise pollution, provides quiet, clean auxiliary power, and eliminates the need for dual power sources, power take offs (PTOs) and extra drive shafts.

"Zeus is continuing to the next level, showcasing a fully-electric integrated solution of an IDEX water pump family on a fully-electric Zeus chassis," said Robert Grinstead, Zeus Founder and CTO. "With one power source and the same communication network, this brings uncompromising performance in an electric fire truck."

The Zeus truck is equipped with several products from the IDEX Fire & Safety portfolio of brands. These include Hale Products' proprietary electronic water flow system, offering a prime solution for municipal, urban, rural, and wildland operators seeking a complete alternative fuel solution.

"IDEX Fire & Safety is proud to stand at the forefront of innovation as part of this exciting solution for fire departments looking to decrease their carbon footprint," said Bill Simmons, President, Fire & Safety at IDEX Corporation. "We look forward to showcasing the IDEX emission-free technology behind this EV, alongside Marion Body Works (Marion) and Zeus Electric Chassis, this year at FDIC."

Marion Body Works supplies the Zeus aluminum cab structure. The reputation of Marion in the specialty work truck market, specifically for quality-built structures and cabs, brings a strong foundation to the Zeus team. Zeus is entering a space with a quick trajectory. Marion is in position to support that growth, having the flexibility and agility to manufacture for Zeus at scale as they expand into adjacent markets.

"Marion's strong foundation of experience in the industry combined with the innovative intelligence of the Zeus team ensures we are moving quickly into the future," states Cal Kanowitz, F&E Sales and Dealer Development at Marion. "We are excited to combine the collective progress of Zeus and Marion with the quality of IDEX Fire & Safety products at FDIC 2021."

The truck and members of the Zeus team will be in the Marion Body Works booth, #3126, at FDIC International August 5-7 at the Indiana Convention Center.

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Zeus is a fully configurable class 3-8 purpose-built, severe-duty, electric vocational truck solution manufactured in North America. Our mission is to engineer and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Our ground up approach and willingness to co-develop allows our customers to reimagine their future business model. Zeus is well networked within the eMobility ecosystem, partnering with market leading technology suppliers, work truck OEMs, end-user fleets, and non-profit industry leaders with the mission of accelerating EV adoption nationwide. Learn more at www.zeuselectricchassis.com.

About Marion Body Works

Marion Body Works manufactures Fire & Emergency Apparatus, Commercial Truck Bodies, Aluminum Custom Cabs, Custom Engineered Vehicles, and Defense Products for customers across the country. Marion has been a privately owned family business continuously operated in Marion, Wisconsin since it was founded in 1905. Marion specializes in all-aluminum fire apparatus, with more experience in this area than any other U.S. manufacturer.

About IDEX Fire & Safety

IDEX Fire & Safety brings trusted brands together to deliver innovation in customer experience and integrated solutions that revolutionize performance and technology to make the fire ground and rescue scene safer. Our brands include Akron Brass, AWG, Class 1, Dinglee, Hale, Hurst Jaws of Life®, Godiva, Lukas, Vetter, and Weldon. The IDEX Fire & Safety brands represent business units of IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX], an applied solutions company specializing in fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, fire, safety, and other diversified products. Visit idexfiresafety.com

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Kugel, Chief Executive Officer

Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Phone: (844) 938-7462

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Related Links

https://zeuselectricchassis.com

