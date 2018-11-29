Zeus Introduces "Tie Layer" Polymer Solution to Enhance Catheter Performance

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer extrusion manufacturer and material science innovator, has launched its latest polymer solution for medical device manufacturers. "Tie Layer" is an ultra-thin thermoplastic coating applied over a catheter liner during catheter construction. The coating creates a melt-bondable substrate that improves adhesion to both the liner and the catheter jacket during the reflow process.

Zeus developed Tie Layer to reduce delamination between materials that are otherwise not melt-compatible for bonding. Delamination is a challenging failure mode in catheter construction and carries both risk and cost burden for many device manufacturers. Detection typically occurs during final testing, after production of the complete catheter assembly, resulting in significant final product yield loss.

More importantly, delamination can lead to failures in the field and product recalls. By creating a stronger bond between the outer catheter jacket and inner liner, Zeus' Tie Layer solution enhances and increases consistency in catheter performance and ultimately improves patient safety. Also, it reduces inspection requirements, increases product yield, and lowers manufacturing costs. Reduced cost and improved performance make Tie Layer a true total solution in catheter design and manufacturing.

Zeus' Tie Layer solution follows on the heels of another recent innovation. The company's new FEP 2:1 heat shrink offers a pure FEP heat shrink in a ratio larger than current 1.3:1 or 1.6:1 options. The expanded capability of this Class VI approved product minimizes the need for manual stretching and makes covering uneven and angular surfaces easier, faster, and more reliable.

Zeus will showcase both new solutions at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, the largest conference in North America for global medical device professionals. The event will take place February 5-7, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Zeus is exhibiting in booth 3113.

"Zeus provides medical device manufacturers unmatched capabilities, including the highest quality rating in extruded PTFE liners in the widest range of sizes, the thinnest walls in the world, the shortest lead times in the industry, and the largest capacity available. Now we offer a Tie Layer coated liner that addresses the market's need for reducing or even eliminating delamination. Our new Tie Layer solution provides product designers and engineers with an excellent option for addressing these challenges." – Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"Tie Layer will allow us to expand the Zeus portfolio of products and services to the markets we currently serve and enhance our already best-in-class polymer solutions. Because this process is applied to a variety of substrate materials, it will also unlock new opportunities and applications in both the medical and industrial markets." – Daryl Leach, Director of Global Market Management, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"Improving patient safety and reducing manufacturing costs represent top priorities for the medical device industry. For over 50 years, Zeus has developed and delivered polymer solutions that help address these concerns. Our latest Tie Layer innovation creates a melt-bondable surface to improve adhesion and allows our customers to elevate the performance of their devices." – Matt Allen, Sr. Global Endovascular Market Manager, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Zeus' new Tie Layer solution is a thermoplastic polymer coating as thin as 0.0001″ (0.0025 mm), allowing devices to maintain their overall profile.

Tie Layer was developed to improve the bonding of liners to materials that otherwise are difficult to bond, such as polymer jackets, metallic braids, coils, and hypotubes.

Tie Layer can be applied to legacy and next-generation PTFE liners and other substrate materials.

The ultra-thin coating is available in various durometers, as well as Class VI approved materials including Pebax®, nylons, and polyurethanes.

Multiple durometer options allow design engineers to tailor the performance of the finished catheter.

By creating a stronger bond between the outer jacket and liner, Tie Layer enhances catheter performance, improves patient safety, increases yield, and reduces manufacturing costs.

To learn more about this exciting new product offering, visit the Zeus website today.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,500 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

