Zeus Launches Reinforced Polyimide Tubing

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer solutions provider and material science innovator, announced today that it has added braid and coil reinforced polyimide tubing to its product portfolio. With this product line expansion, medical device manufacturers are able to further consolidate suppliers, benefiting from Zeus' proven quality, service, capability, and capacity to scale.

Polyimides are a class of high performing polymers known for their exceptional chemical, thermal and mechanical performance properties. Medical applications, especially in the construction of vascular and urinary catheters, use polyimides extensively.

Zeus' braid and coil reinforced polyimide tubing helps device engineers optimize their catheter designs by fine-tuning key properties such as torqueability, flexibility, kink resistance, strength, and pushability.

Zeus customizes its reinforced polyimide tubing based on customer specifications and requirements. For greater design options, customers can order this product in various braid and coil patterns, as well as densities. Zeus also provides short delivery lead times and personalized technical support.

"The health care industry continually strives to treat patients less invasively, and recent medical advances mean we now use catheters to reach areas of the body that were previously inaccessible. These advancements in minimally invasive procedures have brought with them the need for more advanced and more capable device designs and components. Zeus' reinforced polyimide tubing helps address this need by providing device engineers more options for optimizing the performance of their designs, resulting in safer, stronger, more responsive catheters." – Rodrigo Silva, Product Manager, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"Unlike the commoditized solutions currently available in the polyimide market, Zeus offers a targeted approach to meet specific customer and application requirements. We leverage our strengths to provide enhanced product and service quality to our customers. With our capabilities, we can deliver reinforced polyimide tubing with shorter cut lengths, tighter tolerances and customized layer structuring. This addition to our catheter liner portfolio further exemplifies why Zeus continues to be the supplier of choice for leading medical device manufacturers worldwide." – Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Zeus reinforced polyimide tubing can be produced with full load and half load braid patterns, as well as in coil configurations.

Reinforced polyimide tubing is available with total wall thicknesses as low as 0.002" / 0.051 mm and inside diameters (ID) down to 0.010" / 0.254 mm.

Zeus offers short delivery lead times and personalized technical support.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,700 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

