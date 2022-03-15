Zeus Lending Models Workplace Diversity

Top Texas real estate lender has prioritized diversity among its employees for years

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost two decades, Zeus Lending, the premier online real estate lender in Texas, has made inclusion and diversity among its employees a priority. Over 75 percent of Zeus's employees represent minority groups, including African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and others, as well as Veterans. Women make up a third of Zeus's executive leadership team. This inclusive environment has created a positive work environment where every Zeus employee feels valued and celebrated.

Zeus Lending Zeus Lending

These testimonies from Zeus employees attest to how inclusion and diversity has positively impacted their work experience and career advancement:

"I love coming to work everyday at a place that has such diverse backgrounds and experiences, but all collectively come together to achieve our goal." – Juan Castellanos, Chief Operating Officer.

"As women leaders, we have a duty to create an inclusive culture that provides growth opportunities, mentorship, and puts an emphasis on teamwork - inspiration leads to positive transformation, not only personal, but organizational." Jennifer Guzman, Director of Loan Servicing.

"It's a great feeling to love where you work, and who you work with!" – Shannon Mason, Loan Processer.

For more information about Zeus Lending and the range of solutions offered, visit - https://zeuslending.com/ . Zeus Lending can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Zeus Lending

Zeus Lending was founded by Dr. Steven Kaufman as an online real estate lending company, with the goal of empowering people to achieve their dreams of owning a home. The company has a team of highly trained and well-experienced professionals to handle every kind of property, including starter homes, million-dollar estates, commercial strip centers, and investor rehab projects for first-time home buyers and seasoned investors.

Media Contact

Zeus Lending

Lindsey Austin

Marketing Director

713-403-3866

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeus Lending